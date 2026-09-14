Alabama Utilizing Heavy Sets to Spark Success On the Ground

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — At the center of Alabama's 150-rushing-yard second half outburst against Kentucky were the team's tight ends.

Three of them, to be specific.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has heavily utilized 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends, one wide receiver) to great success through the Crimson Tide's first two games.

"I think there's a physical piece that they've added to the edge of the offense, you know, outside the line or that C and D gap," Grubb said. "They take a lot of pride in what's going on out there."

Josh Ford, a transfer from Oklahoma State, was brought in specifically to bolster the room's run blocking, and has played as significant a role as anybody in the early success.

"You just see it in some of those you know fourth quarter moments or when we run the football in the second half, where we're just leaning on them," Grubb said. "You see Josh Ford knocking out a C-gap and collapsing two people, and you know we're celebrating that on the sideline, and guys are seeing it."

Ford, Danny Lewis Jr., Jay Lindsey, and Kaleb Edwards have been the four players primarily in the rotation for those heavy sets, while Marshall Pritchett has been the most-targeted tight end in the passing game. The unit has admittedly been targeted less than expected by Keelon Russell, but the impact it has had on the offense has been undeniable.

"It's exciting," Grubb said. "And just think about the things that come with those guys and how they can change the course of a box, you know, for the offense, and really dominate the edge. It has been really fun to see. And they have all contributed. Jay Lindsey was in there on goal-line plays twice, had great blocks, has been thrown in for touchdowns two times. So everybody in the room is contributing as well. So it's a fun group for sure."

Nobody has benefitted more directly than Daniel Hill, who ran behind the group for a career-high 104 yards against the Wildcats. The junior made a point to show his appreciation for the unit after the breakout performance.

"It feels great. We've got big Josh Ford in there, Jay Lindsey," Hill said. "It feels good being able to run the ball. That's something we've got to be able to do all year."

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