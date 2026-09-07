Where Ryan Grubb Wants Alabama's Offense to Improve After First Game of 2026

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb always walks into weekly press conferences asking for questions to begin. But on Monday, two days after the Crimson Tide's season-opening 48-10 win over East Carolina, he had to get something off his chest.

"A couple of things right out the gate," Grubb started. "Obviously, some of the operational stuff we'll be focusing on and getting with the guys. It was a bummer starting the game with a penalty. Really, that one, we were in a legal formation, it was a missed call. We should've done a better job making sure of that. Maybe the refs knew that we were lined up and unbalanced. But just hated to see Keelon get the game started that way. I was disappointed with that."

Grubb commended his offense's response as the Crimson Tide scored on 7 of 10 drives, including the efforts from running backs Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell and Trae'shawn Brown. But the whole game was far from perfect in his eyes.

"We were misassigned on the outside with one of our receivers, so just a lot of first-game stuff that was honestly a little bit disappointing," Grubb said. "I thought we would have operated even better... As far as the offensive line gelled through the second quarter, the third quarter, you know, halftime, I was super disappointed.

"We came out flat. Guys weren't ready to play. Going to challenge them with that. They'll take it. They know they got to be better. That was the part of just with a young offense and these guys.

"Ryan [Coleman-]Williams comes out there, he's ready to play, he knows the deal. He knows what it's like to come out of the locker room, and that stuff can't happen. You're not going to play with a three, four-touchdown lead every week. So, a missed opportunity in the third quarter in a different game scenario would be much more costly."

After taking a 38-7 lead at the break, Alabama's third-quarter performance was brutal. Quarterback Keelon Russell and the aforementioned wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams miscommunicated on a reverse and it resulted in a fumble on the second play of the possession.

The Crimson Tide then tallied five plays, with the second being a holding call before punting shortly after. The third drive wasn't any better, as Alabama went three-and-out, including a high-pressure pass from Russell that ended back in his arms before going down.

In total, Alabama chewed a little over three minutes of the third-quarter clock and logged -4 yards.

"So just got to get all that stuff cleaned up," Grubb continued. "And for our guys, just the pre-snap penalties, I thought we rushed the ball OK, we certainly can improve on that. I thought the one big hit on TB (Trae'shawn Brown) that got called back could have been the explosive play that really sent us kind of through the roof on that one.

"I think it was 60-plus yards, so that's the one we really wanted to uncork the whole game. It was unfortunate to get that call back. Thought they blocked very well. Thought the guys did exactly what they're coached to do."

Grubb was "super proud" of Russell for making numerous off-schedule plays, but that shouldn't be the theme for Alabama this season.

"We've got to limit the number of off-schedule plays, timing mechanics, footwork and patience in the read are things that need working on," Grubb said. "The guy is obsessed with getting better, and I'm proud of him for that. He'll keep working."

Grubb and Alabama's offense aim to patch up its season-opening setbacks this Saturday on the road against Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. CT.

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