Alabama, Vanderbilt File Availability Report
The Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 1 Alabama football will play its second SEC matchup of the season on the road against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
Alabama-Vanderbilt Availability Report - Oct. 2, 2024
Alabama
- Kendrick Law, WR, Questionable
- Justin Jefferson, LB, Probable
Vanderbilt
- Zaylin Wood, DL, Out
- Mark Davis, CB, Out
- Grayson Morgan, OL, Out
- Boubacar Diakite, EDGE, Questionable
- Joseph McVay, WR, Questionable
- Loic Fouonji, WR, Probable
- Dontae Carter, S, Probable
- Khordae Sydnor, DL, Probable
Prior to the release, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer went into further detail on the injuries to Law and defensive back DeVonta Smith, who isn't listed on this initial report, during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.
"I wouldn’t rule [Law] out,” DeBoer said. “But he’s still working through it. Definitely not a for-sure thing or anything right now at this point. Unsure what that will look like here at the end of the week.”
"He was putting in a lot," DeBoer said about Law after the game. "I know he was really juiced up before the game. Thought he was doing some good things just as far as helping our offense. It might not be things that show up on the stat sheet. So unfortunately he wasn't able to be there with us throughout the whole game."
As for Smith, DeBoer explained during the teleconference that he was just dealing with some cramping during this past Saturday against Georgia and has been practicing all week for the Crimson Tide.