Kalen DeBoer Gives Injury Update on Kendrick Law, DeVonta Smith
A key piece of Alabama's offense left Saturday's win against Georgia in the second quarter and never returned. Wide receiver Kendrick Law left with a "lower extremity injury" according to head coach Kalen DeBoer after the game. DeBoer updated Law's status during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup with Vanderbilt.
"I wouldn’t rule him out,” DeBoer said. “But he’s still working through it. Definitely not a for-sure thing or anything right now at this point. Unsure what that will look like here at the end of the week.”
Because Alabama is playing a conference game on Saturday, the team will have to release SEC-mandated availability reports throughout the rest of the week leading up to the game with the first one coming out Wednesday night. A player is listed as either probable, questionable, doubtful or out. The final report will come out Saturday before the game.
Law only has two catches for 41 yards on the season with one touchdown, but has started every game. He is one of the best blocking wide receivers on the team and has been important for the offense even when not getting the ball. DeBoer felt Law had a really good week of practice leading up to the Georgia game, but he only got to play one full quarter because of the injury.
"He was putting in a lot," DeBoer said about Law after the game. "I know he was really juiced up before the game. Thought he was doing some good things just as far as helping our offense. It might not be things that show up on the stat sheet. So unfortunately he wasn't able to be there with us throughout the whole game."
Junior defensive back DeVonta Smith was seen exiting the game a few times against the Bulldogs, but DeBoer said he was just dealing with some cramping and has been practicing all week for the Crimson Tide.
