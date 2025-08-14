'Comes Down to Mindset': CB Zabien Brown Taking Steps Forward as Sophomore
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown was a Freshman All-SEC player last fall. Youth was not a hindrance for the Mater Dei product in his first season at the college level, but he has his sights set on more this year.
"I think it just comes down to mindset and being locked in, how focused and intentional you can be, not just on the field but off the field," Brown said Wednesday. He picked up three interceptions last year, along with 18 tackles and two fumble recoveries, in 13 starts.
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack experienced firsthand the benefits of Brown's breakout last season, as the defensive back room struggled with injury issues at other positions while the then-freshman was a steady presence at corner.
"ZB was a guy that came in as a freshman and he made certain freshman mistakes, but he handled them like a veteran," Wommack said on Wednesday. "it was really impressive to see the way that he would make a mistake and then get it fixed and you wouldn’t see that mistake. He was able to sustain the correction, as we talk about, on defense."
Going straight into the deep end as an SEC freshman has its positives. Among them is taking on college football's learning curve sooner than some other players. Wommack sees growth in Brown's game from 2024 to 2025.
"This year, he’s now playing with anticipation, so he’s making plays on the ball. He understands route progressions. He understands how to take certain things away and then go drive the ball in other places," Wommack said.
A player who tied for the top spot on the team in interceptions, in so doing, has already shown an ability to find the football. Takeaways have been a focus (despite a low number of fall camp picks). Wommack mentioning that as an area of demonstrated improvement for a young starter who already did well at it previously is a good sign.
"I feel real comfortable in the standpoint of knowing what's going on around me," Brown said. "Coverage wise, and just why we do things and not just that we're doing them... We're really internal right now, focusing on day-by-day."
While Brown is one of the main pieces of the Alabama secondary this season, Wommack sees far more in his future. He anticipates a professional career for Brown spanning several years.
"He’s probably one of the most fun people I’ve ever coached, from a standpoint of just how locked in, how detailed, how professional he is every day. That dude, in my mind, will play this game for a long time."