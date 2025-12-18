Alabama Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor Becomes Consensus All-American

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor has been showered with postseason recognition, and his latest is perhaps the most important.

The Football Writers Association of America named Proctor a First Team All-American on Thursday. This honor clinched him the title of Consensus All-American, as he also earned First Team honors by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The Football Writers Association of America is one of the five All-American teams the NCAA uses for determining consensus and unanimous status. The other four include the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Sporting News and Walter Camp. A player needs three of these five organizations to select him as a First Team member in order to reach consensus status, while all five must include his name to be a unanimous selection.

Proctor, who is the Crimson Tide's first First Team All-American since linebacker Dallas Turner in 2023, was named to the Second Team by the Associated Press and the Sporting News. The All-SEC First Team member was also the co-winner of the conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, as he shares the award with Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III.

The Crimson Tide's offensive line underwent a ton of in-game substitutions throughout the regular season, but Proctor has cemented himself as the left tackle. He contributed 883 total snaps at left tackle for the regular season and allowed just one sack in 534 pass blocking snaps.

2025 FWAA All-America Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (6-5, 225, Jr., Miami, Fla.)

RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, So., Dallas, Texas)

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (6-0, 214, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.)

WR Makai Lemon, USC (5-11, 195, Jr., Los Alamitos, Calif.)

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (6-3, 223, So., Miami Gardens, Fla.)

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (6-4, 235, Gr., Denton, Texas)

OL Spencer Fano, Utah (6-6, 308, Jr., Spanish Fork, Utah)

OL Iapani Laloulu, Oregon (6-2, 329, Jr., Honolulu, Hawaii)

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (6-7, 366, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa)

OL Carter Smith, Indiana (6-5, 313, R-Jr., Powell, Ohio)

C Logan Jones, Iowa (6-3, 302, Gr., Council Bluffs, Iowa)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DE David Bailey, Texas Tech (6-3, 250, Sr., Irvine, Calif.)

DE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (6-2, 248, R-Sr., Kansas City, Mo.)

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (6-3, 326, Jr., Suwanee, Ga.)

DT Landon Robinson, Navy (6-0, 287, Sr., Fairlawn, Ohio)

LB CJ Allen, Georgia (6-1, 235, Jr., Barnesville, Ga.)

LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana (6-1, 233, Sr., Fredericksburg, Va.)

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (6-1, 235, Sr., Wichita Falls, Texas)

DB Mansoor Delane, LSU (6-0, 190, Sr., Silver Spring, Md.)

DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State (6-0, 205, Jr., Hoschton, Ga.)

DB Bishop Fitzgerald, USC (5-11, 205, R-Sr., Woodbridge, Va.)

DB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (6-2, 195, So., Round Rock, Texas)

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Tate Sandell, Oklahoma (5-9, 182, R-Jr., Port Neches, Texas)

P Evan Crenshaw, Troy (6-4, 192, R-Jr., Ponte Vedra, Fla.)

RS Ryan Niblett, Texas (5-10, 187, So., Houston, Texas)

RS Kaden Wetjen, Iowa (5-9, 196, Gr., Williamsburg, Iowa)

AP KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (5-11, 190, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB Cam Cook, Jacksonville State

RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

OL Will Jeffcoat, Army

OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami

OL Laurence Seymore, WKU

C Jake Slaughter, Florida

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

DE John Henry Daley, Utah

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

DT R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

DB Hezekiah Masses, California

DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

DB Faletau Satuala, BYU

DB Michael Taaffe, Texas

SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii

P Keegan Andrews, Massachusetts

RS Caullin Lacy, Louisville

RS Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

AP Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

