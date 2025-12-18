Alabama Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor Becomes Consensus All-American
Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor has been showered with postseason recognition, and his latest is perhaps the most important.
The Football Writers Association of America named Proctor a First Team All-American on Thursday. This honor clinched him the title of Consensus All-American, as he also earned First Team honors by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
The Football Writers Association of America is one of the five All-American teams the NCAA uses for determining consensus and unanimous status. The other four include the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Sporting News and Walter Camp. A player needs three of these five organizations to select him as a First Team member in order to reach consensus status, while all five must include his name to be a unanimous selection.
Proctor, who is the Crimson Tide's first First Team All-American since linebacker Dallas Turner in 2023, was named to the Second Team by the Associated Press and the Sporting News. The All-SEC First Team member was also the co-winner of the conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, as he shares the award with Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III.
The Crimson Tide's offensive line underwent a ton of in-game substitutions throughout the regular season, but Proctor has cemented himself as the left tackle. He contributed 883 total snaps at left tackle for the regular season and allowed just one sack in 534 pass blocking snaps.
2025 FWAA All-America Team
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (6-5, 225, Jr., Miami, Fla.)
RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, So., Dallas, Texas)
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (6-0, 214, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.)
WR Makai Lemon, USC (5-11, 195, Jr., Los Alamitos, Calif.)
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (6-3, 223, So., Miami Gardens, Fla.)
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (6-4, 235, Gr., Denton, Texas)
OL Spencer Fano, Utah (6-6, 308, Jr., Spanish Fork, Utah)
OL Iapani Laloulu, Oregon (6-2, 329, Jr., Honolulu, Hawaii)
OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (6-7, 366, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa)
OL Carter Smith, Indiana (6-5, 313, R-Jr., Powell, Ohio)
C Logan Jones, Iowa (6-3, 302, Gr., Council Bluffs, Iowa)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DE David Bailey, Texas Tech (6-3, 250, Sr., Irvine, Calif.)
DE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (6-2, 248, R-Sr., Kansas City, Mo.)
DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (6-3, 326, Jr., Suwanee, Ga.)
DT Landon Robinson, Navy (6-0, 287, Sr., Fairlawn, Ohio)
LB CJ Allen, Georgia (6-1, 235, Jr., Barnesville, Ga.)
LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana (6-1, 233, Sr., Fredericksburg, Va.)
LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (6-1, 235, Sr., Wichita Falls, Texas)
DB Mansoor Delane, LSU (6-0, 190, Sr., Silver Spring, Md.)
DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State (6-0, 205, Jr., Hoschton, Ga.)
DB Bishop Fitzgerald, USC (5-11, 205, R-Sr., Woodbridge, Va.)
DB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (6-2, 195, So., Round Rock, Texas)
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Tate Sandell, Oklahoma (5-9, 182, R-Jr., Port Neches, Texas)
P Evan Crenshaw, Troy (6-4, 192, R-Jr., Ponte Vedra, Fla.)
RS Ryan Niblett, Texas (5-10, 187, So., Houston, Texas)
RS Kaden Wetjen, Iowa (5-9, 196, Gr., Williamsburg, Iowa)
AP KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (5-11, 190, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
RB Cam Cook, Jacksonville State
RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
OL Will Jeffcoat, Army
OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami
OL Laurence Seymore, WKU
C Jake Slaughter, Florida
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
DE John Henry Daley, Utah
DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
DT R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
DB Hezekiah Masses, California
DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
DB Faletau Satuala, BYU
DB Michael Taaffe, Texas
SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
P Keegan Andrews, Massachusetts
RS Caullin Lacy, Louisville
RS Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
AP Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
