Defensive Back Keon Sabb Has Standout Performance in First Alabama Game
Tuscaloosa, Ala.—The first Alabama Crimson Tide football game in the Kalen DeBoer era is officially in the books.
The No. 5-ranked Crimson Tide defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 with dominant performances on both sides of the ball.
One of those performances came from sophomore defensive back Keon Sabb, who transferred to the Capstone from Michigan during the offseason. In his debut game with the Crimson Tide, Sabb tallied two solo tackles and two interceptions for 87 yards. The pair of picks resulted in 14 points for Alabama.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that Sabb was prepared for the moment.
“Keon Sabb, a guy that was at the right spot at the right time and made the plays. That’s what it’s all about,”DeBoer said. “A lot of guys will be where they need to be and all that but a little special play here and there, maybe it goes through their hands. Keon, you could just see he was ready for that moment. He pounced when the opportunity came and made some really big plays and got our offense into some great field position there early in the game.”
Sabb, however, credited DeBoer for his performance in the season opener and said it was the position he was placed in that helped him succeed on the field.
“I think it was really just make sure I go out there and do my job, don’t make it too big, first game in Bryant-Denny, just go out there and slow the game down and take what comes to you,” Sabb saiud. “Ball came to me, coach put me in a really good spot so it was really good.”
The defense had an all-around spectacular night as it tallied 67 total tackles, including seven tackles, eight pass breakups, three quarterback hits and allowed just 145 yards.
Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson spoke highly of his new teammate and the job he did on Saturday night.
“That was huge. Happy for him. He got two,”Lawson said. “That’s what this defense is about— players making plays. Keon, he made two great interceptions, and I’m happy for him.”