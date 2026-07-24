East Carolina Downplays Bulletin-Board Talk Ahead of Alabama Opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alabama's season opener is still weeks away, but the opponent on the other sideline is already treating the game like business as usual.

Speaking at AAC Media Days, East Carolina players and coaches downplayed the size of the stage awaiting them in Tuscaloosa, framing the trip to face the Crimson Tide as just the next item on the schedule rather than a defining moment.

The measured tone stands in contrast to how the matchup has already played out on social media. On Wednesday, ECU defensive back Derrion Horsley posted a now-deleted Instagram photo of himself gesturing dismissively at Alabama's logo inside the Pirates' facility, drawing replies from several Crimson Tide players, including Red Morgan, Marshall Pritchett and former Alabama basketball star Labaron Philon Jr. Whatever bulletin-board material that exchange created, it wasn't reflected in anything said at the podium.

Pirates wide receiver Brock Spalding said the approach starts with focus, not the scoreboard of expectations that comes with facing a program like Alabama's.

"I think we just keep preaching around the locker room that yes, it's a bigger stadium, bigger team, playing a better conference," Spalding said. "But at the end of the day, I like to preach to guys, 'Face your opponent. No matter who we're playing, what team it is, you know, go out there and just play football. Focus on your job. Focus on executing. Focus on each other.' And I think if we do that, we'll be successful."

ECU defensive lineman Jasiyah Robinson echoed Spalding, framing the trip to Tuscaloosa as the next step rather than a singular event.

"I'm super excited," Robinson said. "Bama, you know, obviously they're a tough opponent, but they're the next opponent, so I'm excited, looking forward to it, and I know the guys are too in the locker room."

Head coach Blake Harrell has taken the same stance, declining to treat the opener as anything more than the first of 12 games on the schedule. He said the opener's significance doesn't change how the Pirates plan to build their team over a full season.

"Anytime you have an opponent that's a big game, and obviously, you know, Alabama has done a tremendous job over the years, and they have a lot of talented players," Harrell said. "Coach DeBoer has done an exceptional job; they're a very good football team. I think our focus has to be on East Carolina, our preparation, and just get started in August, and we're about our business."

History suggests the American Conference isn't an automatic formality for Alabama at home. The last time the Tide hosted an AAC opponent, a 2024 matchup with South Florida, the game stayed within one possession into the fourth quarter before Alabama pulled away for a 42-16 win.

For Alabama, it means an opponent that, by its own account, isn't looking past the moment or treating it as anything bigger than the first of 12 games. Preparation begins when fall camp opens in August.

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