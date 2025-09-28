ESPN College GameDay Descends on Tuscaloosa For Alabama-Vanderbilt
The Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off a victory against top-five Georgia, returns to Tuscaloosa for Week 6 to take on the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The program finds itself in familiar territory as they knocked off the Bulldogs last season, but fell victim to the Commodores in Nashville the following week.
ESPN's College GamDay has chosen Tuscaloosa to host the premier pregame show as the show will relive last year's drama and get the nation ready for the Week 6 slate.
Alabama welcomes College GameDay for the 61st time in the show's history and is the second most-frequented venue for the show. The set will likely be arranged on the Quad near Denny-Chimes as Alabama alum Rece Davis will host the program alongside former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. Former Michigan star Desmond Howard, Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit and West Virginia punter Pat McAfee make up the remainder of the program's panel.
This story will be updated.