Everything Ryan Grubb Said After Alabama's Second Day of Spring Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— New Alabama football offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave his first remarks after the Crimson Tide's second day of spring practice on Wednesday. He spoke about a variety of topics, including the quarterbacks, his system and style and more.
On staying in Seattle affecting his decision to join the Seahawks:
"That was part of it. I think there's a lot of factors that went into that decision, but certainly not having to uproot my family and things like that were part of it. It definitely wasn't the only factor."
On if it was a factor in previously turning down the Alabama job:
"No, it wasn't. That was a little bit more. That was really hard, I obviously respect the heck out of Coach Saban, but that one was a little bit more of just the guys I had in the locker room at Washington. Mike Penix, the relationship I had with him, and Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Troy Fautanu-- those guys all went to the NFL. We knew we were poised for a really big season. I just felt like that would have been pretty hard for me to walk away from those guys."
On what made now the right time:
"Third time's the charm, right? I think there's a lot of factors. Obviously, you know, I felt like there's a lot of things already in place here. Hats off to the staff, they did a lot of heavy lifting this last year, just implementing a lot of things that are within the system offensively. So being able to come in here and get some things off the ground that guys have already seen, I felt like I could be an addition to, not necessarily like we have to, you know, totally uproot everything that's going on. Certainly, there's some things that I do that are different, just like everybody, but just felt like there's a lot of groundwork laid that we should have a good opportunity for success."
On his thoughts about last season's offense:
"There's some really talented guys. I thought they did a really good job of using Jalen with his legs. I know that's not necessarily what Jalen wants to be known for, he wants to be a quarterback, and he is a very good one, but I thought they did a good job of utilizing talent, finding ways to be creative, getting the ball down the field. But I thought there was a lot of good players out there. I thought there's a lot of talent."
On his year with the Seahawks:
"Oh man. Obviously, the ending was the toughest part. You know, I had a lot of relationships in that locker room, guys I still talk to today. Geno Smith is as high character guy as you're going to meet and as good a quarterback as I've ever been around. So just experience to be with him and grow as a coach. And I thought that part just, it was worth it in that sense, there was a lot of things that I felt like I got to be a part of in the NFL that really opened your eyes to some of the defensive structures and things like that. So, I think that that was a huge plus."
On his thoughts about the quarterback room thus far:
"A lot of things. I think that they each, just like any quarterback, have their own individual strengths and weaknesses. Ty has done a good job. I thought he had the biggest jump from day one to day two, just as far as being able to take in all the information, process quickly and move. Austin's done a really good job of showing command for a young player, and then Keelon is awesome, man. He's very unflappable. Even when things don't go right, and they invariably will for a freshman quarterback, I think he's done an awesome job just kind of staying the course and being very steady, and he can make a lot of plays."
On comparisons between Keelon Russell and other young quarterbacks he's worked with:
"One of the things I noticed, thinking about Jake Haener way back to Fresno State, he's with the Saints now-- Jake's got a really whippy, quick release. Once he made his decision, he was very decisive with the ball. See that with (Keelon) a lot. And then Keelon's vision reminds me of (Michael Penix) a little bit. He has good, wide vision with the field. He can see it even when he doesn't know exactly what's going on. So, he's still working through all the processes, but he'll get there. He's a good player."
On how he will manage the offense with Nick Sheridan as quarterbacks coach:
“I always think it’s gotta start with the quarterback room. If I don’t have a relationship with the guys throwing the ball or in the huddle on Saturdays, I think that I’d be putting Alabama at a disadvantage. So, I always gotta be on the same page with those guys, in sync. Nick being there is obviously a huge advantage to me just because it gives me the flexibility to be in the rooms that I need to be in and talk to the people I gotta talk to. So, I think that part for me has been awesome already. That way, if another position group or a coach needs help, I can move myself into that room and try to utilize my skills with the offense somewhere else. But most of the time, it's always gonna be with the quarterbacks. I think that relationship is key.”
On his relationship with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic:
“Yeah, it’s been great. Kap does a great job. I think sometimes when guys are — they don’t know how to take that when an OC has at least some background in offensive line, are you gonna be gonna be infringing on them. But I think Kap does a great job of just being open and thinking about the things that can help the unit and my perspective on the offense that can potentially help him out. So, it’s been great.”
On the offensive line group and injuries this spring:
“Yeah, we got a couple guys out, for sure, which is just more reps and opportunity for young guys. Guys like Jackson Lloyd — guys like that getting in there and taking reps, I think is really important. So, we’re looking at it more from a standpoint that all of these guys that need to be developed are absolutely going to have an opportunity, and really, realistically, that’s what spring ball is for.”
On vision and first impressions for the running game:
“Well, right now, we’ve only had two practices with no pads. So, it’s a little tough to assess that. But I think just a commitment to that in general, and the mentality here at Alabama, I think it bodes well for that. I think guys want to be physical, technical. So, for us, we’re pretty wide as far as the type of runs that we run, just like we always have been. You’re gonna see inside, outside zone, counter, power, pin-pull, fly sweep, all the stuff we’ve always done. So, I don’t think anything from that standpoint will change. But I think the guys know that to win the late games and the playoffs and things like that, there has to be a mindset and demeanor that you gotta be able to run the football.”
On freshman running back AK Dear:
“AK, he’s still learning. That’s about it.”
On his style and play calling:
“Aggressive. We’re gonna be aggressive. We want guys to — I think that when the players, when it works the best, the understanding that the players have that we gotta be responsible with the football, not go backwards, make sure we’re always matriculating the ball down the field, but then be ready for an opportunity to take the shot.”
On working with familiar faces, like Kalen DeBoer, again:
"Yeah, for sure. The first time I heard Shep being loud down the hall I just kind of had a big smile on my face. I think that the part that gets underestimated a little bit in situations like that is, you have relationships, and you have to go through, bumps, right? Tough things, whether it's on or off the field. I think when you put the investment and the time into relationships like that, then when you've got to figure out how to throw the ball against cover 3, that part seems pretty easy. I think that just familiarity and the ease of transition through some of the tough moments makes it a lot easier."
On Ty Simpson:
"Ty, like I said, I think he's really improving. The thing I like and appreciate about Ty already that I can tell is he's very serious about wanting to succeed. I think he's had the mindset that he's been ready, you know, and that he's been kind of waiting in the wings so to speak. I think for me it's just, I know he's committed to the process. I think that's what makes great quarterbacks. As long as he understands it's gonna take a little bit, he's got to be committed to those steps, he's gonna be great."
On Germie Bernard's growth:
"Nothing, that guy [sarcastically]. I knew he was right there. Germ is a guy that, I think it was really cool seeing him come into Washington. We obviously had some really good receivers in that room. Germ always prepared with a lot of humility. He was gonna be ready to play the game no matter what his role was, and he's gonna maximize his opportunities. So now, seeing him in a little bit different light where he's the guy that's at the front of the room and everybody's looking to him is really cool. Just a classy guy, always has been. He's got the right mindset to be a winner."
On Austin Mack:
"I've always believed in Austin. I think he's got a big upside. I thought he'd really done a great job working on his technique, throwing motion, things like that. I can tell he's been working hard on it the last year. He's a very bright kid, I know that he can process the offense. He came into our system really, really young, a 17-year-old freshman. Kind of the thought there was, when we got Austin at Washington, was that he would have six months with Mike Penix and kind of see how it's supposed to be done. I certainly think he's gravitated to that. It looks like he's matured a lot and I'm excited to be with him."
On Michael Carroll:
"He's got a long ways to go, got a lot of ways to go. He's a great kid. A lot of these guys, it's tough, you asked me about AK, and Michael. I think they're gonna be great players, it's just so much for those guys right now. They're drinking out of a fire hose. But they'll get there. I thought Michael was one guy, I will say this, that I thought during Coach Ballou's fourth quarter program, was a guy that continued to climb and accept the challenge of being out here and working hard. I hope that that translates to some good football this spring."
On Ryan Williams and the wide receiver room:
"That is a talented room, and we're excited. I think for Ryan, I think for some of the contested catches, he can separate so well already, but just you can already see the guy sitting in the front row at every meeting, wants to be -- he's just a sponge. He wants to get better, he's asking questions. I think that he will. The versatility on how you can use Ryan inside and outside is something that makes him a unique player."