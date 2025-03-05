Which Alabama QB Took The Biggest Step According to Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football enjoyed chilly weather and a significant breeze on Wednesday morning as the Crimson Tide returned to the practice field for day two of spring practice.
The media was privy to the early portions of practice and were able to see Nick Sheridan and Ryan Grubb working closely with the Crimson Tide quarterbacks as Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell embark on a competition to determine who steps into Jalen Milroe's vacated shoes and leads the program in 2025.
New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb joined the media after practice and discussed what's standing out about each gun-slinger after just two days of action.
"A lot of things, I think that they each, just like any quarterback, have their own individual strengths and weaknesses. Ty's [Simpson] done a good job. I thought he had the biggest jump from day one to day two just as far as being able to take in all the information, process quickly and move.
"Austin's [Mack] done a really good job of showing command for a young player and Keelon [Russell] is awesome. He's very unflappable. Even when things don't go right and they invariably will for a freshman quarterback, I think he's done an awesome job just staying the course and being very steady. He can make a lot of plays."
The Crimson Tide returns to the practice field Friday before taking a week off for spring break. The quarterback competition
"Yeah, I think Ty's mindset has changed a lot - I wouldn't say a lot - because Ty's had a great mindset," Alabama receiver Germie Bernard said. "I think he's just really growing. He's growing into more of a leader. He's stepping up. He knows what it takes, he played behind a pretty good QB. I think he has what it takes to get the job done."