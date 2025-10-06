Everything Ryan Grubb Said Recapping Alabama's Win over Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke to the media Monday morning to recap the Crimson Tide's win over Vanderbilt and look ahead to the upcoming matchup with Missouri. He was asked about quarterback Ty Simpson, the offensive line rotation, how he challenged the running backs and more.
You can read everything he said below:
Full Transcript
On Ty Simpson taking ownership for mistakes after the game...
"He's growing. He's growing into into his role, and it was good to hear him take ownership right after the game too because there was certainly some some things we left out there on the field. I thought Ty made some incredible off schedule plays, but just got to make the easy ones too. So taking care of the football is a big part of what we do, and I thought there was a couple plays he obviously put the ball in jeopardy. We just got to avoid those and eliminate them."
On the WR/TE blocking through five games...
"We're getting there. We're getting there. I don't think (that) I know (that) they know the importance of it in this system, that they're not going to just be out there catching footballs. They got to be part of the blocking scheme. And I know that there's been good unit reinforcement in the meeting rooms and things like that that they know what their job is. I think that we lack some details on a couple plays in the blocking schedule on a few of the perimeter plays. I thought we definitely could have done a better job there and and we will this week. So we got to focus on that a little bit."
On balancing creative playcalling versus being more straightforward...
"Typically, based on a look, if there's something that we feel pretty strong that we're gonna be able to get them into the look that we want, we'll be aggressive on that. If we don't know, there's a little in between, we'll probably stay away from it. And then it's also about who the players are and how much you trust them. Because the tough plays and plays like that, where you're risking things, they got to be (a) player, like Germie Bernard. Somebody that you trust, can take care of the football, do the right things, that's what we're looking for."
On the growth of Missouri OC Kirby Moore, who he worked with at Fresno State...
"I think Kirb is one of the best coordinators in the country. I think he does a great job. When we were together, super bright mind, wasn't just pass oriented. I think he's grown a lot. Obviously, in the run game, they do a fantastic job running the football. But yeah, Kirb is awesome. I think he's just gonna keep growing. When we were together, what was that 2017? , we started together as position coaches at Fresno. He coached an elite group of receivers out there, and really prided himself on detailed execution of his guys. So not surprised to see him having a lot of success."
On Jaeden Roberts not playing against Vanderbilt, assessment of Wilkin Formby at guard...
"Jaeden's still working his way back on the field. Last week, I thought was a big step for him. He's progressing nicely in practice and things like that. So really expect him to be able to make a contribution this week."
"As far as Wilkin goes, still growing a guard. Gave up a sack on the one on the inside, thought Ty probably could get rid of the ball. I think Wilkin's just still trying to come into his own in there, but he had some really, really nice plays as far as on mid zone and things like that on the inside. So still just trying to work the depth of the roster at all those spots and get guys into their best position."
On Ty Simpson handling praise...
"Quarterback in general should be, take all the praise away and take all the blame, and I think Ty’s doing a good job of that. And he’s a humble guy, you know, when you talk to him, and he understands all the improvement. Because I think what Ty sees, which is really encouraging is, that I don’t even know what, 300 and some yards, whatever he threw for, he can come into a meeting room and accept, and have an open mind to all the things that he could have done better. And really focus more on his process and what it’s going to take to play his best game. Because we’ve got, every week, we’re playing really good opponents, so he’s just gotta keep building that amro and understanding how to make himself a little less vulnerable in a few of those situations and then capitalize in some of the unbelievable plays he makes makes out of the pocket when he’s off schedule. So I think Ty is, he just grows every single week. Practice, games, all that, just like any quarterback that’s starting out. So I think, sky’s the limit for him."
How did you challenge the running backs before the Vanderbilt game?
"I definitely think they responded. Some of the things are, missed tackles forced is something that we’ve been trying to address and try to get better at. Our job is to try to get the running backs on a defensive back one-on-one, and we had a couple missed tackles forced in the game, so I think that part. And then just being really, really sound on their pass protection, which Jam (Miller) is all the time. I mean, he is as solid as they come in there and understanding both scheme and being physical at the point of attack. SO for us, I think Jam setting the tone there and really wanting to show that we can run the football was something that he took very personal."
How do the kicking issues affect playcalling in plus territory?
"Score more touchdowns, yeah, for sure. It was disappointing to be honest. I thought our red zone execution was poor, something we got to work at a lot. We can’t put ourselves in those positions to count on another part of the football team to take care of our business. So for us, we still got to follow the script and understand we can’t press in those moments, but certainly our opportunities there, we had done a really nice job the previous two weeks down in the red zone, and so to see ourselves take a step back like that was discouraging. So we’re gonna put a lot of effort into that and execute a lot better down there this week."