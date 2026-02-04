Happy National Signing Day, Mock Draft, Bama vs. Bucky on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we celebrate what used to be a major holiday, discuss an NFL mock draft that has no Crimson Tide players in the first round and get a vibe check on tonight's Alabama basketball game against Texas A&M.

The program begins with National Signing Date, a holiday from yesteryear. We discuss the Crimson Tide's Class of 2026 and why it looks exactly how it should in today's era of college football. The conversation reminisce on how the holiday used to be when it was filled with suspense and excitement. Who is Alabama expected to sign today?

The conversation then transitions into the upcoming NFL Draft as we discuss Matt Miller's latest two-round mock draft. Miller doesn't have a Crimson Tide player selected in the first round, which would break a 17-year streak of an Alabama player chosen in round one. Will that streak be broken? The show discusses the four Crimson Tide players mocked as second round selections as we decide what the right fit is for each player. Can Ty Simpson succeed if he's drafted by the New York Jets?

Lastly, the show moves to the hardwood as we talk about Alabama basketball's game against Texas A&M tonight. Can the Crimson Tide put Sunday's horrific peformance behind them and get the season on track? What's been the biggest issue this team has faced? Has Labaron Philon lived up to the hype? How can Philon improve over the home stretch of the season?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.