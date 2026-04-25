Five Things to Know about Alabama DB Draft Prospect Domani Jackson

Cornerback Domani Jackson is one of the former Alabama players hoping to hear his name called in the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft. Three Crimson Tide players were selected in the first three rounds with Kadyn Proctor and Ty Simpson getting picked in the first round by the Dolphins and Rams respectively. Wide receiver Germie Bernard was Alabama's only Day 2 pick with the 47th overall pick by the Steelers.

Here are five things to know about the defensive back:

Played at high school that produces NFL talent

Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California has become a factory for high-level college and NFL talent. There are currently six NFL players from Mater Dei, most prominently Bryce Young and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Alabama's current roster also has three players from the high school, and it is where Jackson played his high school ball.

Jackson has been playing with and against elite talent since his high school days. No high school can directly prepare a player for the NFL, but Mater Dei seems to get players pretty close.

Spent time at two storied programs

Jackson was highly rated coming out of Mater Dei as one of the best cornerbacks in the class of 2022 and had his pick of collegiate programs. He started his college career at USC, where he played for two seasons and appeared in 18 games.



The defensive back entered the portal after his sophomore season and ended up at Alabama, where he finished his collegiate career.

One of last players recruited by Saban

Jackson has the unique distinction of being one of the very last players recruited by and committed to Nick Saban. Alabama's final game of the 2023 season was against Michigan in the Rose Bowl, and Jackson was seen at the Crimson Tide's practices in Los Angeles.

He committed to Alabama in December while Saban was still the head coach. Saban worked closer with defensive backs than any other position group and would not have pursued Jackson if he wasn't a player he saw fitting in well to his system.

Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10, 2024, but Jackson was already committed to the Crimson Tide and stuck with his commitment when Kalen DeBoer was named the head coach.

Game-sealing interception against South Carolina

Perhaps the top moment of Jackson's two-year stint with the Crimson Tide in Alabama's 27-25 win over South Carolina in 2024. The Gamecocks trailed by eight with less than two minutes to go. They scored a touchdown but could not get the two-point conversion.

However, South Carolina recovered the onside kick, setting up a potential game-winning field goal drive. The tension inside Bryant-Denny Stadium was so thick, you could have cut it with a knife. The Gamecocks would go on to have a strong finish to the season, but were 3-2 at the time.

Jackson made sure South Carolina wasn't walking out of there with a win, picking off a LaNorris Sellers third-down pass to run off the final nine seconds off the clock. The interception sealed the victory for the Crimson Tide.

PICKED!



ALABAMA WINS 27-25 AFTER A DOMANI JACKSON INTERCEPTION! pic.twitter.com/rNBzaBlCF6 — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 12, 2024

After the game, there was some conversation about whether or not it was smart for Jackson to attempt to return the interception instead of just taking a knee in the end zone, but he was being directed by teammates.

Showed maturity after losing starting job

Jackson stepped in right away to become a starter at Alabama in 2024 alongside freshman Zabien Brown, but his starting spot on the defense became a little more precarious with the emergence of another freshman at corner, Dijon Lee, in 2025.

After starting all 13 games in 2024, Jackson only started 10 of the Crimson Tide's 15 games in 2025. About halfway through the season, he lost his starting job before starting the final three games for Alabama. Despite the adversity, Jackson was still committed to the team and played an important role in Alabama's defense.

"I think as much as anything, the maturity that Domani has showed to just go to work every day, find ways to get better," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said back in November after Jackson's five-tackle performance against Oklahoma. "He's had some of his best practice habits over these last three to four weeks, and it's showing up in games. I told him I'm proud of him for that. The way that he has operated, the way he has handles the adversity in his individual performances, and still found a way to put himself in position to go out there, and when his number was called, to make plays."

2026 SI NFL Draft Tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker

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