List of Every Alabama Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft and Where They're Headed

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Pittsburgh as the college football world collides with its professional counterparts over the next three days. There are over a dozen Alabama Crimson Tide players hoping to fulfill their lifelong dreams of hearing their names called and beginning their professional careers.

The Crimson Tide looks to open draft weekend by extending its record for most consecutive years with a first round pick to 18 years with two candidates projected as potential first rounders.

Tackle Kadyn Proctor has been mocked as high as ninth overall, going off the board as the second tackle in the class to the Cleveland Browns, but Proctor has also been mocked just outside the first round, showing extreme variance on the mammoth lineman. Quarterback Ty Simpson has commonly been projected as a second-rounder, but is the consensus second signal caller in the class, and with the positional value can be selected at any time.

First Round

This story will be updated with each Alabama Crimson Tide player selected throughout the weekend.

Alabama Related News and Notes During The NFL Draft

This guy is so talented, big, physical, can move, has power, he's got range, he's got good feet. The issue with him is -- he's not a bad person, he'll do whatever you ask him to do once you get him in the building. But when he's not in the building, he might get a little overweight, he might not come in in the best shape.



Those are the kind of things you got to manage with him, but I think they're manageable. In other words, he's not a self-starter that's going to go out there and get in great shape and come to camp like you want him. But if you can get him to come to camp if you got him there and get him ready to go. I don't think that's a huge negative for the guy, and I think he's gonna be a really good player.



And if he can't play tackle, he would be one hell of a guard. There's no downside in taking the guy. Nick Saban on Kadyn Proctor

"I think Ty Simpson is a guy that didn't play as much in college as a lot of these quarterbacks as they developed. So he's only played 15 games or whatever. I think maturity would be the word that I would say is important in the development of his game.



I think he can throw it well enough. I think he's athletic enough. Decision-making, processing, drifting in the pocket -- things you can improve on with experience. Because maturity is nothing more than making the right decision at the right time, and that comes with experience and repetition. He doesn't have enough of that but he will get it and I think be a very good player.



But he needs to go someplace where he has a chance to develop and not play right away. That's just my opinion." Nick Saban on Ty Simpson

Kalen DeBoer NFL Draft History at Alabama

2025

1 (12) - Tyler Booker, Guard, Dallas Cowboys

1 (31) - Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles

3 (92) - Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

4 (130) - Malachi Moore, Safety, New York Jets

4 (134) - Que Robinson, EDGE, Denver Broncos

5 (175) - Robbie Ouzts, Tight End, Seattle Seahawks

6 (190) - Tim Smith, Defensive Line, Indianapolis Colts

NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

Round 2-3: Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Round 4-7: Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT ESPN

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