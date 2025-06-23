Bama Central

Florida State QB Says Alabama 'Doesn't Have Nick Saban to Save Them'

The Crimson Tide's season opener against the Seminoles just got a bit more interesting with some bulletin board material.

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) returns to the sidelines after a score against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its season in 68 days in a marquee road matchup against the Florida State Seminoles. Both programs are looking to improve on vastly different, yet disappointing 2024 seasons and each will feature brand new starting quarterbacks.

Florida State starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos spent time with Pete Nakos recently and detailed his thought process on leaving Boston College for Florida State in the transfer portal and espoused confidence in his ability to lead the Seminoles this season and pull off an upset in the season opener.

“I’m excited, man,” Castellanos said to On3Sports. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.

“And then the ACC. I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad. I hope people don’t think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can’t just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”

The Crimson Tide and Seminoles went head to head to open the 2017 season, where Alabama walked away victorious 24-7 but that was the last meetings. However the programs went head to head off the field in 2023 when the College Football Playoff committee selected the Crimson Tide over the Seminoles for the final spot in the 2023 playoff field.

Florida State hired an old Alabama adversary as its offensive coordinator this past offseason in former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn utilized athletic quarterbacks throughout his time on The Plains, achieving a 3-5 record against the Crimson Tide.

