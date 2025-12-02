Alabama Wide Receiver Says Program is Built to Win SEC Championship Games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 10 Alabama takes on No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The game's importance has been the subject of wide spread debate as the College Football Playoff gets set for its second year with a 12-team field. Questions abound on if the game matters or if it serves as too big a risk as a loss could impact the program's standing with the College Football Playoff committee.
Those questions seem like outside noise as the Crimson Tide players addressed this week's game. The athletes were unified in their desire to win this weekend, and take any decision out of the committee's hand as the top-five ranked conference champions automatically qualify for the field.
"We're built for this," Germie Bernard said. "These are games that Alabama has been playing in for years now. Our goal is to win it and put another number on the SEC Championship wall. That's our main goal. We're not worried about any outside noise, no pressure. We've been working hard since January for this, not just this, but for what's to come after."
"It's [winning an SEC Title] one of our goals," safety Bray Hubbard said. "Obviously, our main goal is the national championship, but being able to play for a conference championship is huge, too. So we're excited about that. It's going to be a great game."
Georgia enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite and some speculate that a loss might knock Alabama out of the playoff field.
"The way we view it is we just have to go handle business and let our play talk. That's really what it is is letting our play talk for getting into the College Football Playoffs. Obviously we've got this SEC Championship to look forward to and obviously if we do our thing there we'll set up great in the playoffs, but we're not really focused on the playoffs right now. We've still got this game coming up so that's our main focus."
Georgia's only loss is in 2025 is to the Crimson Tide and enter the game on an eight-game winning streak.
"The playoffs are out of the picture right now," Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor said. "You go 1-0 this week and really not leaving it in the committee's hands. We've got to take care of business, and it'll all come through at the end of the day. But the playoffs, that's out of sight, out of mind right now. We've got to focus on Georgia."