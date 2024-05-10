Former Penn State Safety Commits to Alabama
The Alabama secondary is getting more help as former Penn State safety King Mack has announced his intentions to transfer to Tuscaloosa, according to his social media.
Mack becomes Alabama's fifth incoming transfer after the conclusion of A-Day and becomes the third to join the defensive back room. He comes to Tuscaloosa with three years of eligibility remaining and brings Alabama's safety numbers to eight.
The former 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class of 2023 was considered the No. 7 safety in the state of Florida by the 247Sports composite. He spent just one year in Happy Valley playing mostly special teams for the Nittany Lions. In 13 appearances as a true freshman, he tallied three tackles and one quarterback hurry.
He won three high school state championships in Florida, two with St. Thomas Aquinas and one with Dillard High School. Former Alabama players Dallas Turner and Jordan Battle took to social media to court Mack this past week as the pair also played at St. Thomas Aquinas.
