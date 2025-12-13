Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor Listed on Walter Camp All-American Team
Alabama football had numerous players help lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff, and a couple stood out among the entire country throughout the season.
Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor was named to the Walter Camp All-American First Team on Friday evening. The distinction is Proctor’s first All-American recognition this season and is the first All-American honor he’s received during his three-year career at Alabama.
Walter Camp is one of the five All-American teams the NCAA uses for determining consensus and unanimous status. The other four include the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News. A player needs three of these five organizations to select him as a First Team member in order to reach consensus status, while all five must include his name to be a unanimous selection.
This comes three days after the conference released its All-SEC teams, as Proctor and safety Bray Hubbard made the First Team, quarterback Ty Simpson and linebacker Deontae Lawson represented the Second Team and center Parker Brailsford landed on the Third Team. The Associated Press also shared its All-SEC teams on Wednesday, as Proctor and Hubbard are on the First Team and Simpson is on the Second Team.
The league's coaches voted Proctor as the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy on Wednesday, as he shares the award with Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III.
Proctor has helped clear the way for an Alabama offense that averages 389.4 yards per game and 31.2 points per game.
The Crimson Tide's offensive line has undergone a ton of in-game substitutions throughout the season, but Proctor has cemented himself as the left tackle. He contributed 883 total snaps at left tackle for the season and allowed just one sack in 534 pass blocking snaps. He has not allowed a sack in 12 consecutive games since the Florida State contest.
2025 Walter Camp All-America Team
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR Makai Lemon, USC
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL Spencer Fano, Utah
OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL Carter Smith, Indiana
OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami
C Logan Jones, Iowa
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
PK Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
DL Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
DL John Henry Daley, Utah
LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
LB David Bailey, Texas Tech
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State
DB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
DB Mansoor Delane, LSU
DB Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
P Brett Thorson, Georgia
KR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR Skyler Bell, UConn
WR Danny Scudero, San Jose State
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
OL Keagen Trost, Missouri
OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
OL Brian Parker II, Duke
OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
C Jake Slaughter, Florida
QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State
RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas
PK Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Colin Simmons, Texas
DL Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
DL Landon Robinson, Navy
DL Caden Curry, Ohio State
LB CJ Allen, Georgia
LB Xavier Atkins, Auburn
LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
DB Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech
DB Hezekiah Masses, California
DB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
DB Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
P Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky
KR Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
