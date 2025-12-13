Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor Listed on Walter Camp All-American Team

Alabama football had numerous players help lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff, and a couple stood out among the entire country throughout the season.

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor was named to the Walter Camp All-American First Team on Friday evening. The distinction is Proctor’s first All-American recognition this season and is the first All-American honor he’s received during his three-year career at Alabama.

Walter Camp is one of the five All-American teams the NCAA uses for determining consensus and unanimous status. The other four include the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News. A player needs three of these five organizations to select him as a First Team member in order to reach consensus status, while all five must include his name to be a unanimous selection.

This comes three days after the conference released its All-SEC teams, as Proctor and safety Bray Hubbard made the First Team, quarterback Ty Simpson and linebacker Deontae Lawson represented the Second Team and center Parker Brailsford landed on the Third Team. The Associated Press also shared its All-SEC teams on Wednesday, as Proctor and Hubbard are on the First Team and Simpson is on the Second Team.

The league's coaches voted Proctor as the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy on Wednesday, as he shares the award with Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III.

Proctor has helped clear the way for an Alabama offense that averages 389.4 yards per game and 31.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide's offensive line has undergone a ton of in-game substitutions throughout the season, but Proctor has cemented himself as the left tackle. He contributed 883 total snaps at left tackle for the season and allowed just one sack in 534 pass blocking snaps. He has not allowed a sack in 12 consecutive games since the Florida State contest.

2025 Walter Camp All-America Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

WR Makai Lemon, USC

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL Spencer Fano, Utah

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL Carter Smith, Indiana

OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami

C Logan Jones, Iowa

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

PK Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

DL Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

DL John Henry Daley, Utah

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB David Bailey, Texas Tech

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State

DB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

DB Mansoor Delane, LSU

DB Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

KR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

WR Skyler Bell, UConn

WR Danny Scudero, San Jose State

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

OL Keagen Trost, Missouri

OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

OL Brian Parker II, Duke

OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

C Jake Slaughter, Florida

QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

PK Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Colin Simmons, Texas

DL Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

DL Landon Robinson, Navy

DL Caden Curry, Ohio State

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

LB Xavier Atkins, Auburn

LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

DB Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech

DB Hezekiah Masses, California

DB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

DB Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

P Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky

KR Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

