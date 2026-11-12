Haven't Watched Vanderbilt This Year? Here's What You Need to Know About the 'Dores

A lot can change in a year.

Twelve months ago, Vanderbilt was in the midst of a generational season, riding Heisman runner-up quarterback Diego Pavia all the way to the College Football Playoff bubble.

That success has not been replicated this fall, as the Commodores just picked up their first SEC win last weekend against a Mississippi State team decimated by injuries. Despite landing five-star QB Jared Curtis, Clark Lea's team has taken a massive step back. Alabama is heavily favored in Saturday's game, but as recent history has shown, anything is possible when these teams play.

Here is a brief rundown of the upset-minded Commodores:

Offense

Curtis made headlines when he flipped to Vanderbilt from Georgia and became the program's first-ever five-star recruit. His talent has been evident throughout the season as he routinely makes plays that show just how high his ceiling is. He also makes plays that remind everybody of his youth, regularly looking overmatched against SEC defenses. Curtis' supporting cast has not done him any favors — the offensive line has been downright bad, the receiving corps still hasn't settled in, and offensive coordinator Tim Beck has been heavily criticized.

Running backs Sedrick Alexander (333 yards, six touchdowns) and MK Young (277 yards, two touchdowns) are talented players, but don't get to impact games as much as they should on a team that needs to throw the ball to get back into games in almost every second half. Star receiver Junior Sherrill's 747 yards and four touchdowns are more than the next three pass-catchers' numbers combined.

There are three players with Alabama ties on the offense, and none have made a real impact. Offensive lineman Micah DeBose was hyped up as a major transfer portal addition for the Commodores; he does not currently play. Receiver Owen Cabell flipped his commitment from Alabama to Vanderbilt, and he's ridden the bench as a true freshman. The most disappointing of the bunch is also a receiver: Cole Adams. Alabama's punt returner for much of 2025, Adams has just five catches for 58 yards on the season.

Defense

CJ Heard, Nick Rinaldi, and Brian Longwell lead the team with 63, 60, and 58 tackles, respectively. Vanderbilt has struggled to create big plays, ranking No. 13 in the conference with 19 sacks and the bottom half of the SEC in turnovers.

The secondary is incredibly thin at the moment. Signs point towards Alabama's receivers feasting, and Keelon Russell and Austin Mack both putting up big numbers in Nashville. The most interesting storyline right now is Martell Hight, who started his career as a cornerback, experimented as a two-way player last year, and has just switched to full-time receiver. It's a curious situation, one vaguely reminiscent of Jaylen Mbakwe's from last year. Hight is unlikely to see the field much while the game is close, but it's a fun storyline to monitor.

Vanderbilt Commodores Players to Know

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Offense

No. 2 Jared Curtis, Quarterback, Freshman

No. 0 Junior Sherrill, Wide Receiver, Senior

No. 28 Sedrick Alexander, Running Back, Senior

No. 4 Martell Hight, Wide Receiver, Senior

Defense

No. 8 CJ Heard, Safety, Junior

No. 24 Nick Rinaldi, Linebacker, Graduate Student

No. 11 Bryan Longwell, Linebacker, Senior

How to Watch: Alabama at Vanderbilt

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Series history: Alabama leads 64-19-4

Last meeting: Alabama beat Vanderbilt 30-14 in a top-25 showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. The Crimson Tide held Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia to under 200 yards while Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide put together one of its best performances of the season in a 31-13 win at LSU. After the Tigers took the lead late in the third quarter, Alabama went on a 21-0 run to close out the game with three straight passing touchdowns from quarterback Keelon Russell.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores picked up their first win in SEC play on the road at Mississippi State with a 25-23 victory. Senior kicker Brock Taylor was the team MVP with six made field goals, including one from 55 yards out.

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