How Alabama's Quarterbacks Performed At A-Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three months of mounting discourse over who would be Alabama's starting quarterback came to a head on Saturday afternoon, as fans got their first real look at Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

One outplayed the other.

BamaCentral kept an unofficial tally of the stats from the scrimmage and had Russell at 21-for-33 with 242 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He pieced together longer drives, moved around the pocket more efficiently, and missed on fewer throws than Mack, who went 6-for-12 with 101 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer cited that Mack was "dinged up" this week, which led to his day ending earlier than Russell's. Near the end of the modified scrimmage, the team moved to red zone offense, with Russell taking all the reps as Mack watched from the sidelines.

Russell was far from perfect. He was picked off by Dijon Lee in one of those red zone drives. He overthrew tight end Josh Ford in the end zone on an open bootleg. But throughout all of the ups and downs on the field, his demeanor continues to impress.

"He definitely does have a presence to him," offensive lineman Michael Carroll said. "He's confident in himself. He knows when to calm down the huddle, when to pick it up, and tell us to pick up the tempo, so he's a great guy, a great quarterback."

Mack had a slow start to the day. He took the field with the first team for the opening drive, an after a couple of first downs, stalled out. He missed an open Marshall Pritchett on a third-and-seven, and then had to throw the ball out of bounds on the next play for a turnover on downs.

Russell followed that up with consecutive touchdown drives, featuring two fourth-and-goal completions to the end zone. Mack came back out after the second score and was picked off by Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. on an underthrown deep ball intended for Derek Meadows.

If there ever was a high-pressure moment in an A-Day scrimmage in a nearly-empty Bryant-Denny Stadium, it came in Mack's next time on the field. With Russell having played nearly perfect football to that point, Mack pieced together his most complete drive, marching down the field and ultimately finding Lotzeir Brooks for six.

Mack's play after those first two drives, which included deep strikes to Meadows and Ryan Coleman-Williams, served as a reminder of the talent that both players possess.

"You got a chance to see Keelon's playmaking ability with Mack standing tall in the pocket, and he's so confident," Coleman-Williams said. "Both of them are just making plays in different ways. That's pretty much what we get day in and day out, so it's always a joy to come to practice."

Freshmen Jett Thomala (4-for-5, 44 yards) and Tayden Kaawa (4-for-5, 37 yards) also briefly saw the field, but the attention obviously remains on the starting candidates. While Russell did win the day, the race is far from over. The team still has one more week of practice this spring, but the battle should continue deep into August as Alabama looks for its next signal caller.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.