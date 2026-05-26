Tuscaloosa Regional Preview and Ranking SEC Quarterbacks on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez fired up as we highlight who is coming to Tuscaloosa for the baseball regional this week and then debate the top 10 quarterbacks in the SEC in 2026.

The program opens on the voicemail line as our caller discusses the expectations for the softball team before talking about this weekend's baseball regional. Does the Alabama softball team have the team to make it feel like 2012 again?

The show moves into baseball where we highlight Alabama State, USC Upstate and Oklahoma State. How favorable is the draw for the Crimson Tide? Alabama's already played Alabama State this season, so what should be the pitching plan for the weekend? We discuss the Cowboys as they're the other Power 4 program in the regional and set expecations for Alabama.

Lastly, the program ranks our top 10 starting quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference for the 2026 season. Our hosts agree on No. 1 but have widely different lists after the top spot, making for a fun discussion on the signal-callers. Does the SEC lack in star power under center? How high is the potential Alabama starting quarterback and which player do we disagree on the most?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.