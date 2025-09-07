Why Austin Mack Played One Series in First Half vs. ULM
It's been said many times that if a team has two quarterbacks, it has zero. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer put that notion to the test in the Crimson Tide's 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
After Ty Simpson led Alabama to four consecutive touchdown drives, DeBoer gave backup Austin Mack first-half reps against the Warhawks, and even true freshman Keelon Russell got to play with the first team offense in the fourth quarter.
DeBoer said it was a point of emphasis for Mack to get to see the field early following the Crimson Tide's 31-17 week one loss to Florida State.
"It's just something that we wanted to do," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "It wouldn't have mattered really if it was this week, next week, who we were playing, we just really got with the quarterbacks on Monday and we shared with them that we wanted to get Austin in with the first team. We want to be really intentional. There's a lot of competition going on at all spots."
Simpson faced scrutiny for his performance last week, where he went 23/43 with two touchdowns while struggling at times with his placement and accuracy. He faced no such problems this Saturday, going a perfect 17/17 with 226 yards and three touchdowns.
DeBoer believes that his openness with the quarterback group brought out the best in everybody, especially Simpson.
"I love what that brought out in all of those guys," DeBoer said. "It brought out another level of work, and they stayed the course. We just let them know. I thought Austin had a good week of practice, Ty had a great week of practice, especially as the week went on, and it was good to see Keelon out there too."
Position battles can often be a source of conflict, especially when dealing with the most important position in sports. Coaches have harped on the support the three quarterbacks have shown each other since the beginning of the offseason, a point that Simpson reinforced postgame.
"I'm super proud of those guys," Simpson said. "I feel like as a quarterback room we're the closest group on the team. Because one, we're in a special position where only one of us can play, and then two, just how we are as a group. Those guys worked extremely hard all week. They helped me out, understanding stuff."
Mack came into the game with Alabama leading 28-0 with 11:38 to go in the second for the Crimson Tide's first full drive of the quarter. Starting with great field position at the Warhawks' 39, he completed two passes for a combined 24 yards to Kevin Riley before ultimately finding Caleb Edwards open in the end zone for a six-yard score.
Simpson came back in and orchestrated a sixth Alabama touchdown drive to close the half, and from there, Mack played the entire third quarter.
Mack went 8 of 10 with 80 yards and two touchdowns on the day. A few of his throws were off target. Mack overthrew Lotzeir Brooks on a deep shot on Alabama's first drive of the second half, and the Crimson Tide had to settle for its lone field goal of the day. On the following drive, he threw a third-down screen pass that Cole Adams had to catch at his ankles, but Adams was able to move the chains, and Mack would ultimately find Josh Cuevas for a touchdown on his final throw of the game.
Once the fourth quarter hit, Russell got to make his Alabama debut. The true freshman shone, going 4/6 with 65 yards and two touchdowns. His first completion was an 18-yard touchdown to Adams, and he followed it up on the next drive with a 20-yard touchdown to MJ Chirgwin. Russell moved in and out of the pocket with ease, and looked very much like the five-star recruit who tore up Texas high school football last fall.
At the end of the day, it is Simpson's team. He won the job in fall camp and showed just how smooth Alabama's offense can be with him at the helm. The biggest takeaway from today's quarterback performance should revolve not around a potential QB competition, but around a team culture that allows this kind of relationship to develop among three talented and motivated passers.
"The fact that they got to go out and show everybody what they're capable of and helped us score points makes me so happy," Simpson said. "I feel like a big brother seeing Austin and Keelon work. Those guys are extremely great players and the future of this program."