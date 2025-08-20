How Kane Wommack Sees Zabien Brown, Cam Calhoun Fitting in Secondary
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's depth in the secondary is perhaps the most abundant of any position group on the team.
Senior Domani Jackson has all but officially locked up one of the cornerback spots, and while the other belonged to Zabien Brown during his freshman campaign in 2024, Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack stated on Wednesday that he sees 2025 freshman Dijon Lee Jr. "as a starter in our defense."
There are a couple of players in the mix for the starting HUSKY role in the secondary, and although nothing is set and stone just yet, Wommack explained that Brown could see some time at that position this upcoming season.
"I think there's a time and a place to get your best cover people on the field," Wommack said. "And so, I don't know from a practice standpoint what you saw, whether we were just kind of working a guy or not.
"But we try to get certain coverage aspects and all of those things. Those are the things we're going to try to explore as best we can. I don't know how soon we'll get to them in the season, but certainly that's something that we want to be mindful of if we're ready to do that."
Wommack has been open about the improvements made by Utah transfer cornerback Cam Calhoun throughout the offseason. He's also previously mentioned the redshirt sophomore's versatility multiple times and the positions that he could fit into. Wommack provided an update on Calhoun following the information he had given about Brown.
"Cam's done a really nice job," Wommack said. "He's been doing both things for us — both at the nickel position and at the corner position. Did a nice job of working those things and handling those things.
"Then obviously, you go back and you look [and ask yourself] 'What's the best option to get the best two deep across the board and how do we get the best players on the field?' Cam is certainly going to be a part of that equation, probably in multiple areas. So, really, really proud of him and the work he's done in a year's time to be able to contribute."
Zabien Brown – Sophomore, 6-0, 192 lbs
Earned a starting spot at corner as a freshman and garnered Freshman All-SEC Team recognition from the conference coaches. He recorded 18 tackles to go along with three interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Cam Calhoun – Redshirt sophomore, 6-0, 180 lbs
Transferred to Alabama this offseason after a year at Utah. Calhoun played in 11 games with one start in 2024 and recorded 21 tackles, an interception and his team-high nine pass breakups were tied for fourth in the Big 12.