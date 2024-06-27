Bama Central

How Much Alabama is Paying Nick Saban in Post-Coaching Job

The university is still paying the legendary head coach six figures.

Katie Windham

Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Terry Saban and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban listen to the press conference.
Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Terry Saban and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban listen to the press conference. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

From his introductory press conference back in January, new Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer made it clear that recently-retired head coach Nick Saban would still be involved with the program.

Shortly after, Saban moved to an office inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He spoke to the team before the A-Day game, and now his new salary has been revealed.

Saban will now make $500,000.04 per year from the University of Alabama according to multiple reports. The monthly payments of $41,666.67 started in March according to UA's open records. Saban nor the university have specified exaclty what his role is or how long he plans ton continue in it.

In his final season as head coach, Saban was making over $11 million. DeBoer is set to make $10 million in his first season.

Along with his work at Alabama, Saban will also be an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay this fall. He already did some work with ESPN back in April at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Saban spent 17 seasons as the Alabama head coach, winning six national titles and nine SEC championships. He also had over 130 players drafted in the NFL, with 47 going in the first round and helped Alabama secure its first four Heisman trophy winners.

