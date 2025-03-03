How Ready is Alabama Freshman QB Keelon Russell?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kalen DeBoer has made it clear what he wants out of his starting quarterback, but the three quarterbacks in the competition are all getting equal opportunities to start the spring.
Redshirt junior Ty Simpson has the most collegiate experience, but it still isn't a lot. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack is the only one who has a passing touchdown in college, and highly-rated true freshman quarterback Keelon Russell rounds out the group.
DeBoer didn't get into any specifics when asked about the quarterbacks on the first day of spring practice, but he was asked specifically about how Russell's readiness compares to other true freshman quarterbacks he's worked with in the past.
"He’s up there," DeBoer said. "He certainly is. He's got a long way to go because I think that’s the way he looks at it. He’s excited about what this growth’s going to be even during this spring. But his ceiling and what he accomplished through what you can see on the high school film, he’s a pretty elite quarterback coming in as a high school senior, current freshman for us.”
Alabama released an updated roster with jersey changes, plus weight and height updates on the first day of spring camp. Russell was listed at 175 pounds when he signed with the Crimson Tide back in December, and is now measured at 6-3, 192 pounds according to the official roster.
"He looks good right now— strong, moves around, just a good overall athlete," DeBoer said. "The weight program for him, for any new guy, is going to be critical. It’s good to get that first phase under the belt— that’s why being an early enrollee is so important.
“And then obviously how he improves throughout the spring. There’s multiple reasons, but one of the reasons we go [practice] every other day and not back-to-back is just so we can get big days of lifting in a minimum of three times a week.”