How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama Football vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt
The Alabama Crimson Tide returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday for a revenge game agains the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Crimson Tide is riding a four-game winning streak, while the Commodores are unbeaten and carrying a six-game winning streak, dating back to last season.
Vanderbilt upset No. 1 Alabama last season after the Crimson Tide knocked off the Georgia Bulldogs in a thriller and while Alabama isn't ranked No. 1 overall this year, the circumstances are quite similar after the Crimson Tide went to Athens and won a tight game this past weekend.
The Game:
- Date: October 4, 2025
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV: ABC
- Location: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Series history: Alabama leads 60-20-4 (The Crimson Tide vacated wins over the Commodores from 2006 and 2007)
- Last meeting: October 5, 2024 (Vanderbilt won 40-35)
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide went on the road and knocked off the Georgia Bulldogs 24-21. Alabama converted 13-of-19 third down attempts and held Georgia to just 130 yards passing as they dealt the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores defeated Utah State 55-35 to remain unbeaten on the year. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia threw five touchdown passes, while rushing for another as he tallied 400 total yards in the win.
Full College Football Week 6 TV Schedule
All times listed are Central; networks and schedules are subject to change.
Thursday, October 2, 2025
8 p.m. | Sam Houston at New Mexico State | CBS Sports Network
Friday, October 3, 2025
6 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Delaware | CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. | Charlotte at South Floria | ESPN2
9 p.m. | New Mexico at San Jose State | FS1
9:30 p.m. | Colorado State at San Diego State | CBS Sports Network
Saturday, October 4, 2025
11 a.m. | Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia | ABC
11 a.m. | No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan | FOX
11 a.m. | No. 22 Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
11 a.m. | Boston College at Pittsburgh | ACC Network
11 a.m. | Clemson at North Carolina | ESPN
11 a.m. | Kansas State at Baylor | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Air Force at Navy | CBS
11 a.m. | Army at UAB | ESPNU
11 a.m. | Ohio at Ball State | CBS Sports Network
12 p.m. | Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | CW Network
12 p.m. | UTSA at Temple | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Campbell at NC State | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at UMass | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Arizona | TNT
2:30 p.m. | No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama | ABC
2:30 p.m. | No. 7 Penn State at UCLA | CBS
2:30 p.m. | No. 9 Texas at Florida | ESPN
2:30 p.m. | Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame | NBC
2:30 p.m. | Washington at Maryland | Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. | Oregon State at App State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | No. 24 Virginia at Louisville | ESPN2
2:30 p.m. | Syracuse at SMU | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. | Florida International at UConn | CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. | James Madison at Georgia State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at Akron | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Buffalo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma | SEC Network
3 p.m. | Michigan State at Nebraska | FS1
3 p.m. | Texas State at Arkansas State | ESPNU
5 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston | ESPN
6 p.m. | UNLV at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. | South Alabama at Troy | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Floria Atlantic at Rice | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State | NBC
6:30 p.m. | No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State | ABC
6:30 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M | SEC Network
6:30 p.m. | Colorado at TCU | Fox
6:30 p.m. | Kansas at UCF | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Tulsa at Memphis | ESPNU
9:30 p.m. | Duke at California | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | Nevada at Fresno State | CBS Sports Network