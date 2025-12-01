Ty Simpson 'Feels Great' after Taking Several Big Hits in Iron Bowl
Ty Simpson was officially sacked three times in Alabama's 27-20 win over Auburn on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide quarterback took a lot more than three hits, including a big one on his first touchdown pass of the game to Isaiah Horton. Auburn finished with six recorded quarterback hurries.
Auburn has one of the best defensive fronts in the SEC and was putting pressure on Simpson all game long. Despite the number of shots the Tigers defense took to Simpson's body, the quarterback is ready to go for this weekend's SEC championship matchup against Georgia.
"You gotta love getting hit, right? Simpson joked with reporters during Monday's SEC teleconference. "It’s at that point in the season where everybody’s sore, but I feel great. I’m ready to roll. What a great opportunity. So fired up to play in a game like this and so blessed."
Not only did Simpson face a lot of pressure in the pocket, he also used his legs more than he had in other games this season, putting his body on the line for hits. He finished with 10 rushes for 31 yards on the ground against Auburn, both season highs.
After facing pressure all night, Simpson rallied to lead Alabama on a 15-play, game-winning drive in the fourth quarter capped by his third touchdown pass of the day to Horton.
Alabama heads into another physical SEC matchup against a talented defense in Georgia. The Bulldogs are 13th in the nation in total defense, but they have not been great at getting to the quarterback. Georgia ranks 116th out of 136 FBS teams in sacks with just 17 on the season.
Simpson was only sacked one time in Alabama's previous matchup with Georgia back in September. Still, keeping him upright and giving him time to make plays will be a priority for the Crimson Tide offense, especially if Alabama is without running back Jam Miller, who exited Saturday's Iron Bowl with a lower leg injury.
"Our message to the offense is what a great opportunity," Simpson said. "We need to go get it. Our message as a team is pretty much, it’s all about us. It’s about nobody us. It’s all about what we do, how we go throughout practice, how we go through meetings, how our mindset is. That’s how it’s been all season is how we do everything is how we do anything. It starts with our head coach and goes down to everybody.”