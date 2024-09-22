How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs No. 2 Georgia; Week 5 College Football TV Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide can put non-conference action behind them as the season moves into Week 5. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has led his program to three consecutive wins, but all that matters is how the team performs this week against national championship hopeful and top five opponent, the Georgia Bulldogs.
Alabama and Georgia have gone back and forth in the championship scene over the last decade, setting up another matchup between the program that everyone will watch. ESPN's College GameDay has decided to make the showdown its game of the week adding even further hype for a matchup between the two titans.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 2 Georgia
Who: Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Saban Field at Bryant Denny stadium, Tuscasloosa, Alabama
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 82
Series: Alabama leads 43-26-4
Last meeting: Alabama and Georgia met in the 2023 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta where Jalen Milroe led the Tide to a 27-24 victory. Alabama took advantage of a third quarter fumble to kick a field goal and go up by 10 to cruise to a championship win.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Wisconsin 42-10 on the road thanks to big plays to Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard. The Alabama defense forced multiple turnovers as they took advantage of a Wisconsin injury to the starting quarterback. The Crimson Tide enjoyed a bye in Week 4 as the new schedule gives teams two off weeks.
Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled with their Week 3 opponent, Kentucky, but also enjoyed a bye in Week 4 to prepare for the road challenge. Georiga beat Kentucky 13-12 but was held to just 102 yards rushing and didn't take the lead until late in the game.
Full Week 5 Schedule
(All times CT)
Thursday, Sept. 26
6:30 p.m. CT | Army at Temple | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 27
6:30 p.m. CT | Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami | ESPN
7:00 p.m. CT | Washington at Rutgers | Fox
Saturday, Sept. 28
11:00 a.m. CT | Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss | ABC
11:00 a.m. CT Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan | Fox
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | ESPN
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 22 BYU at Baylor | FS1
11:00 a.m. CT | Maryland at Indiana | Big Ten Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Nebraska at Purdue | Peacock
11:00 a.m. CT | Buffalo at UConn | CBS Sports Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Western Kentucky at Boston College | ACC Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Northern Illinois at NC State | CW Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Holy Cross at Syracuse | ESPN+
11:00 a.m. CT | Navy at UAB | ESPN2
11:00 a.m. CT | South Florida at Tulane | ESPNU
12:30 p.m. CT | Ball State at James Madison | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. CT | Texas State at Sam Houston | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Wisconsin at No. 13 USC | CBS
2:30 p.m. CT | No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame | Peacock
2:30 p.m. CT | Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M | ESPN
2:30 p.m. CT | Massachusetts at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Louisiana at Wake Forest | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. CT | TCU at Kansas | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Colorado at UCF | Fox
2:30 p.m. CT | Liberty at App State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Fresno State at UNLV | FS1
2:30 p.m. CT | San Diego State at Central Michigan | CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. CT | Georgia Southern at Georgia State | ESPNU
2:30 p.m. CT | Western Michigan at Marshall | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Akron at Ohio | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Eastern Michigan at Kent State | ESPN+
2:40 p.m. CT | No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn | ABC
3:00 p.m. CT | North Carolina at Duke | ESPN2
3:00 p.m. CT | UTSA at East Carolina | ESPN+
3:15 p.m. CT | Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas | SEC Network
4:00 p.m. CT | Old Dominion at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Louisiana Tech at Florida International | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | UT Martin at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Wagner at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | Peacock
6:00 p.m. CT | Stanford at No. 17 Clemson | ESPN
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 18 Iowa State at Houston | FS1
6:00 p.m. CT | UL Monroe at Troy | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Charlotte at Rice | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Tulsa at North Texas | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. CT | No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State | NBC
6:30 p.m. CT | Middle Tennessee at Memphis | ESPNU
6:45 p.m. CT | South Alabama at No. 14 LSU | SEC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Florida State at SMU | ACC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Cincinnati at Texas Tech | ESPN2
7:00 p.m. CT | New Mexico at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. CT | Air Force at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9:00 p.m. CT | Washington State at No. 25 Boise State | FS1
9:15 p.m. CT | Arizona at No. 10 Utah | ESPN
10:00 p.m. CT | No. 8 Oregon at UCLA | Fox