'I Haven't Done Anything:' Rico Scott Embracing Discomfort Entering Pivotal Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rico Scott feels the pressure.

The wide receiver enters his junior season surrounded by uncertainty. There's uncertainty in what his role will be in a deep receiver room, uncertainty in his ceiling as a player, and, up until a few weeks ago, there was uncertainty in if he was even going to be physically capable of performing.

"I don't want to say was nervous about (Scott), but I was nervous for him just because he had had, some health issues during the summer," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "We had to be super cautious with him leading into camp, where we didn't set him behind, but I've been wildly impressed with his process as far as understanding what his body needs and how to get himself ready so he could stay out there. I think sometimes guys come back, they get overstrained at camp, and it sets them back, and they can't play."

Scott, a four-star recruit from Harrisburg, Pa., appeared in all 15 games last season, catching 11 balls for 98 yards and a touchdown, which came against Tennessee. He was fifth on the team among receivers in yards and worked in as a kick returner as well.

It briefly looked as though he would not be returning to the Crimson Tide, as it was reported that Scott planned to enter the transfer portal in January, where he was expected to follow former receivers coach Jamarcus Shephard to Oregon State. Twenty-four hours later, Scott declared his intention to stay in Tuscaloosa, and now finds himself in contention to be the No. 3 receiver. His biggest advantage as he fights to stave off Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan for in-game reps and targets is arguably his time in the program.

"I feel like I've got a better grasp of what's going on at all times," Scott told BamaCentral at Alabama's media day. "I definitely wouldn't use comfortable as a word as far as me and just my situation, because I'm just trying to constantly improve. I haven't done anything since I've got here, so I'm definitely not comfortable."

Grubb and the staff have taken note of Scott's work over the past few weeks, as he's embraced his versatility and physicality through the home stretch of fall camp.

"As of late, his contested catches have really picked up," Grubb said. "One of the things that stood out to me is Rico's starting to practice like the physical player that he is more consistently. It's not that he never did. He's a super physical, high effort guy that's in a lot of special teams as well, and it's starting to show up all the time."

Alabama's receiving corps is deep, maybe even deeper than expected following a promising report on the status of the injured Noah Rogers. The expectation, especially with a hampered run game, is that there will be plenty of targets to go around, meaning Scott should have no shortage of opportunities to prove himself in a myriad of ways and set himself up as a key piece of the offense moving forward.

"When I get the ball in my hands, I can do a lot of great things," Scott said. "I feel like if you ask me to do anything, I'm going to be able to do it. Just that aspect of bringing a different type of receiver to the table."

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