Stock Up, Stock Down With Alabama Defense on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez, where we discuss Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's comments on Tuesday, where he declared himself a human stock exchange.

Wommack declared this was a big week to determine who's going to play significant action for the Crimson Tide defense this week. Gaither and Fernandez use his stock exchange comments to create a discussion on the Alabama defense for today's episode.

We open with "Stock Up" candidates as Gaither and Fernandez pick Alabama defenders who are set to elevate their personal stock. Gaither opens by selecting Devan Thompkins, as the Southern Cal transfer has received effusive praise since coming to Tuscaloosa. Thompkins was one of Alabama's biggest prizes in the transfer portal and has asserted himself as one of the best defensive linemen on the team. Fernandez picked Kedrick Bingley-Jones as the Mississippi State transfer hasn't received much attention, despite securing one of the starting positions on the defensive line.

After discussing defenders on the rise, the program dives into "Stock Down" candidates in 2026. Could Keon Sabb see his role diminish in 2026 with the rise of Ivan Taylor, Jireh Edwards and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.? Gaither picks Sabb and defensive lineman Edric Hill for his stock down candidates, while Fernandez selects linebacker QB Reese and defensive back Zavier Mincey.

The program finishes with "Buy Low" candidates as Gaither reaches for Steve Bolo Mboumoua and Jireh Edwards, but Fernandez pushes back and said Edwards doesn't count before picking Carmelo O'Neal and Justin Hill.

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