Is Alabama Closer to Naming Quarterback after First Scrimmage?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kalen DeBoer was asked directly after Alabama's first fall scrimmage if he feels closer to making a decision on who will be the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback this season. The Alabama head coach kept it simple.

"I don’t feel closer," he said.

Thursday afternoon's scrimmage held on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium was closed to the media and public outside of a small group of boosters, but DeBoer said the offense got off to a slow start and turned the ball over a couple times before settling in and responding.

"Defense did a nice job coming out, setting the tone," DeBoer said. "We could've executed a little bit better offensively. Led to a couple of takeaways, and that's always great to see because they were advantageous, guys making plays. Love to see that.

"And then the offense did a nice job of just slowly responding and as the scrimmage went on, it became really balanced. Just great learning moments. We always want to take that from any practice, but a scrimmage is about as game-like as we're going to get. A lot to learn from, and I know our guys are going to keep working."

The quarterback competition is between senior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell. Both have limited in-game reps, so these preseason scrimmages are very important for their development and deciding who will be the starter for the season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 5.

"As the scrimmage went on, they both got better," DeBoer said of Mack and Russell. "Had their moments early where they could have executed better. They could use some help from some guys once in a while. They're not going to be perfect all the time. Operationally, I think it’s them running the show, but everyone doing their part. And so the slow start really wasn't about one player, one position group, but both of them as the scrimmage went along, got in their rhythm.

"And so the challenge to them now will just be starting faster every single time we have these game-like scrimmages and practices, coming out and setting the tone themselves.”

Alabama named Ty Simpson the starter after the Tide's first fall scrimmage last season, but this season's quarterback competition will last at least one more week as the team will scrimmage again on Aug. 20.

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