How Long Will it Take Alabama to Name a Starting Quarterback? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor and football writer Katie Windham discusses whether or not she thinks Alabama will name a starting quarterback before the end of fall camp.

Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb aren't ready to name a winner in the quarterback competition between senior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell after just two practices of fall camp, but when will they be ready?

Last season, Alabama named Ty Simpson the starter after the team's first scrimmage of fall. The coaches anticipate it taking a little longer this time with Grubb saying they "probably will" need both scrimmages to determine a quarterback.

"Just younger guys making sure we got every ounce of data we need," Grubb said. "But if it's the first scrimmage, it's the first scrimmage. If we feel good about that after that point, then we'll name that. Obviously, the longer your team can have their starting game, the better off you are. We don't worry about the other teams and who they know it is or isn't. We just want to make sure we make the right decision."

Alabama opens the season at home against East Carolina before traveling to face first-year head coach Will Stein and Kentucky in Week 2. Then it's back at home against Florida State, so the Crimson Tide will have a few games to work out the kinks of a new quarterback, but it will be easier for everyone involved in the program if the new guy is named before the season opener.

DeBoer has hinted throughout the offseason that he would prefer not to use a two-quarterback system. In an ideal world, once Alabama names the guy in the preseason, he will be the starter throughout the remainder of the year barring an injury.

Alabama will hold its first fall scrimmage on Aug. 13 and the second a week later on Aug. 20. The scrimmages are not open to the general public or media, but DeBoer will speak to the media after each one.

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