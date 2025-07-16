Kalen DeBoer Evaluates the Value of Experience in Quarterback Battle
ATLANTA –– Although the battle is all but over, Alabama's quarterback competition has been the talk of the offseason.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said in May that Ty Simpson would be the starter, and while head coach Kalen DeBoer has hinted at it without saying the magic words, he opened up a bit more at 2025 SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.
"We did make it known at the end of spring if we played a game at that point, wouldn't have changed at this point because there's nothing that's happened as far as practicing, Ty Simpson would be the guy that would take the first snaps and be our starter," DeBoer said.
"Challenged all of them at that time that they have to continue to take the strides, they got to continue in their own ways to improve. They've really worked hard to do that. Excited to see that progress two weeks from today."
DeBoer explained that Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell "have the tools," stating that Simpson is a leader with a catchable ball, Mack's 6-foot-6 size makes him stand out and Russell's quickly learned the system as an early enrollee.
Although Simpson, a redshirt junior, has the most experience at Alabama, he has seen not many more snaps than Mack and Russell. The value of time spent as the QB1 of a perennial college football program is something that DeBoer is upholding with his Week 1 starter under center.
"Experience is a big deal," DeBoer said. "Trying not to do too much when you don't have to, taking what they give you, trying to prove yourself to your teammates, everyone watching. Just trying to work through that.
"Again, that's where consistency, continuity, them being comfortable with Ryan Grubb, Nick Sheridan, Mitch Dahlen, senior analyst on our staff, myself. Them knowing that we believe in you. Just be you, go out there and don't try to do too much. Just go execute what you're supposed to.
DeBoer admitted that putting his inexperienced quarterbacks in big-game situations is a key factor in determining the winner of the position battles––which has created a heavy amount of pressure.
"I'll say this. Going through a quarterback competition, that's pressure alone," DeBoer said. "These guys are going through pressure every throw. Whether it was a competition or not, we would analyze it, break it down, chart it. Every throw and drive that these guys are a part of, it's critical to them winning the job.
"I think sometimes going through a competition prepares you for the pressures that are going to come within a season. I've seen that over and over throughout the years when I've had other competitions, as well."