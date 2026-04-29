Kalen DeBoer Gives Positive Update on Freshman EJ Crowell After Spring Injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Alabama running game was one of the worst in college football last season, clocking in a 123 out of 134 eligible teams. Despite rushing for a paltry 104.1 yards per game, the Crimson Tide still made the SEC Championship Game and won a College Football Playoff Game.

Improving the ground game is one of Alabama's primary focuses this offseason. The Crimson Tide hired a new offensive line coach, brought in six transfers and a multiple freshman as they reworked the trenches, but the offensive line doesn't bear all the responsibility.

The Crimson Tide recruited 5-star running back EJ Crowell out of Jackson, Alabama, to join the program and give the running back room some juice. Crowell reclassified into the Class of 2026 and enrolled early with the Crimson Tide, but suffered a minor injury and missed most of spring practice.

"Just soft tissue deal," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said in the spring. "He's OK. Just being cautious. We got another week coming up to make sure he's healed the right way. It's a big spring for EJ, so want to make sure he can get off to the right start, you know, when we get back. So, just probably erring on the side of caution. But he's looked great and done a great job."

Despite the injury, Crowell appears to be on track to fully participate in the summer and fall camp.

"I think by the time we get to June, he'll be in a good spot," Kalen DeBoer said at the Regions Tradition on Wednesday. "That's everything I'm hearing and feeling. And that's gonna be really critical for him to get the summer in, not just from a workout standpoint, but, you know, they run the player-run practices. Just any reps for him, good quality ways for him to continue to improve his development here, especially early in his career."

Alabama's running back room returns junior Daniel Hill, redshirt junior Khalifa Keith, redshirt sophomore Kevin Riley, redshirt freshman AK Dear, and true freshman Trae'shawn Brown in addition to Crowell.

Alabama 2026 Football Schedule

Sept. 5 - vs. East Carolina

Sept. 12 - at Kentucky

Sept. 19 - vs. Florida State

Sept. 26 - vs. South Carolina

Oct. 3 - at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 - vs. Georgia

Oct. 17 - at Tennessee

Oct. 24 - vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 7 - at LSU

Nov. 14 - at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21 - vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 28 - vs. Auburn

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