Nick Saban Said Kalen DeBoer's Done 'Pretty Good Job' Managing Program Transition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The University of Alabama signed football coach Kalen DeBoer to a contract extension last week, tying DeBoer to the Crimson Tide through the 2033 season. DeBoer's lead the program to a 20-8 record in his first two seasons in charge with n appearance in the SEC Championship Game and a College Football Playoff berth.

DeBoer's tenure in Tuscaloosa has been a roller coaster of results, with two top-five victories over Georgia, and the biggest comeback in College Football Playoff history as the highlights, but inexplicable road losses to Vanderbilt, withering in the SEC Championship and Rose Bowl create doubt about the direction of the program.

DeBoer's new contract takes his salary to $12.5 million per year, higher than any contract former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was paid. Despite his successor making more money with fewer accomplishments, Saban put his support behind DeBoer and co-signed the contract extension, noting the challenging circumstances created by his retirement.

"Look, I think coaching is a competitive field, just like playing is a competitive field," Saban said. "I think Kalen's had a lot of opportunity, and I think if Alabama wanted to keep him, they needed to do what they needed to do to keep him. I'm happy that he's the coach, and I think -- If coaches change now, how much does your roster change? I think when I retired, I think 26 players moved, which was hard for the next coach, whoever it was, to overcome, and I think they've done a pretty good job of making that transition."

DeBoer maintained the No. 2 overall recruiting Class of 2024 and followed it up with consecutive top-five classes of his own as he's battled through the transition. The 2026 season will be the first year the Crimson Tide will play a quarterback that DeBoer recruited, making the upcoming season feel like the first on the other side of Saban's retirement.

Alabama athletic director defended his decision to extend DeBoer, citing the need for stability in uncertain times in college athletics.

"I know I've spoken with President Mohler about this, and our trustees about this, this importance of stability during this time we're in right now, and we believe this gives us an opportunity to do that with the men and women that are leading our programs," Greg Byrne said last week.

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