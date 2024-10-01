Kalen DeBoer's Sideline Outburst Shows Support for Players and Enthusiasm For Victory
The University of Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer in January to replace the retiring Nick Saban and lead the football program forward. Alabama fans immediately noted DeBoer's penchant for offense over Saban's for defense, they noted his background as a wide receiver as opposed to Saban's at defensive back, but perhaps the easiest difference to observe is DeBoer's cool, calm demeanor compared to Saban's angry, in-your-face reputation on the sidelines.
That all went out the window in a moment on Saturday as DeBoer got animated on the sidelines over a referee's decision not to throw a flag on a third down pass.
“I don’t think you predetermine when or what you’re gonna do and all that," DeBoer said. "But the guys are fighting, and when you see something a certain way – I just felt like that was big time in the game. We were doing a lot of things well, and some opportunities that just we didn’t take advantage of as a team. And that moment right there, we talk about the middle eight and going to the locker room with a lot of momentum – and I know we got a safety there right in that area, too – but just there were some missed opportunities that we would have loved to have had. And I was just fighting for my team. And I know they were out there fighting and doing everything they could. And so I just loved the way we were playing up until that point, I wanted to keep it going and I just saw it a certain way and wanted to make it known.”
The Crimson Tide's momentum had begun to slip late in the first half on Saturday, despite the defensive safety putting Alabama up 30-7.
Alabama's offense turned the ball over on downs and threw a red zone interception, but had the opportunity to go into halftime on a points-producing drive and keep the Dawgs from gaining more momentum.
Instead, after a failed trick play, the Crimson Tide's third-and-13 attempt from the Georgia 48-yard line ended in an incomplete pass to Germie Bernard. Bernard fought through contact by Bulldogs defensive back Daniel Harris, but the officials chose not to throw a flag for pass interference.
"Love to see it. Know our coach is passionate and he wants to win as much as we do. We love to see that out of our coach," Alabama safety Keon Sabb said on Wednesday.
Bernard revealed that while DeBoer was fired up over the no-call, he still upheld his reputation for not using foul language.
"Still PG. It's still PG, Coach DeBoer he doesn't do too much with the language and stuff like that," Bernard said.
The receiver said the outburst showed the players that the coaching staff will go out of its way to defend and support them.
"It just shows the love he has for his players and he's going to protect us at all costs," Bernard said.
The Crimson Tide settled for a punt, virtually ending the half, but the moment showed everyone still getting to know the first year head coach that DeBoer can flip his emotional switch in the right moment to fight for and get the most out of his team.