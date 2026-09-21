Kalen DeBoer Shares Availability Updates, Includes Freshman Not With Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Chris Booker is not with the Crimson Tide, per head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The freshman has not played in any of Alabama's first three games, all wins against East Carolina, Kentucky and Florida State. He was not seen at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium during this past Saturday's victory over the Seminoles.

DeBoer didn't go into the specifics regarding why the former four-star recruit is no longer with the team. The former Hapeville Charter High School standout from Atlanta was the No 221 prospect nationally, the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and the No. 25 player in the state of Georgia, per the 247Sports Composite. Alabama had a similar situation last year when wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton departed from the roster.

In addition to Booker, DeBoer shared that linebacker Cayden Jones is out for the year with an undisclosed injury. He had not seen any action through the first three games, and was listed as out on the SEC availability report before facing Kentucky. Jones is in his junior year and mostly worked on special teams during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

On the bright side, DeBoer said that running back AK Dear and wide receiver Noah Rogers "will be available." They haven't played yet this season due to injuries.

“Again, just really progressing well in practice, just being comfortable with them out there and the reps that they need to be able to go out there at a high level," DeBoer said of Dear and Rogers. "And a little bit is them and how they feel, and also a little bit with the reps that they can get to where they can go execute. And we’ve got some other guys that are in those positions right now that are getting their job done.

“I have no doubt that these guys can come in and help us, but they need to be at a level where they can fly around and do their thing, as well. So, we’re excited to have them back. I love seeing the reps that they’re getting out there. I feel like they’re getting more and more confident with just their injuries and return over the last couple weeks, for sure.”

This story will be updated.

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