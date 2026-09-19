Alabama Football Injury Updates Against Florida State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After taking down Kentucky on the road on Saturday, Alabama aims to earn win No. 3 of the 2026 season on Sept. 19 at home against Florida State.

The Crimson Tide had won every season opener since 2002, but Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and company ended that streak last season in Tallahassee. It's now Kalen DeBoer and Alabama's turn to host in Tuscaloosa.

We'll be tracking injury updates right here during warmups and throughout Saturday's game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the most recent events will be placed below this paragraph.

Pregame Updates

Michael Carroll and Noah Rogers were both active in initial warmups less than two hours before kickoff. Rogers was in uniform and warmed up prior to the Kentucky game despite being declared as out before the game.

Unlike last week against Kentucky, there is no SEC availability report for the FSU matchup since the Tide isn't playing another member of the conference.

Kalen DeBoer's Injury Updates from Monday

There were numerous injured players who didn't play during last Saturday's road win over Kentucky, but on Monday, DeBoer gave an update on offensive guard Michael Carroll, plus running back AK Dear and Noah Rogers, who are each hoping to make their season debut against the Seminoles.

“Michael, we’ll continue to work with him," DeBoer said. I feel confident that we’ll get there, and we’ll just kind of see how the week goes. But I think he’s heading in a good direction, and we hope to get him back.

“AK [is] making good progress. I think he was getting closer towards the end of the week. Again, reset, we’ll see where he’s at today. And then tomorrow, get out there hopefully more on the practice field. He was doing some light practice, doing some things with us last week already. So, I think he expects — his mindset’s been awesome with what he had injury-wise, too. Just the recovery and the response, his mindset’s helped him come back even quicker.

"Noah, just really — we took him on the trip; he didn’t play. We weren’t expecting him to play, but that kind of gives an indication, I think, of how close we are. And again, we’ll see how the week of practice goes. But I would say in the next week or two, you can see him out there helping us out. So again, not 100% sure, but getting there."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.