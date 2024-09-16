Kalen DeBoer Updates Alabama Injuries Going into Bye Week
After Alabama's 42-10 victory over Wisconsin this past Saturday, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about his team's performance during Monday's media session, while also providing updates regarding the injuries to three players.
Crimson Tide WOLF Qua Russaw injured his leg in the second quarter, defensive back Malachi Moore took a hit to the head in the third quarter, and like Russaw, running back Richard Young also was tackled awkwardly which harmed his lower leg in the fourth quarter.
During the postgame press conference, DeBoer initially provided the evaluations for each of the three players.
"Malachi got hit to the head," DeBoer said on Saturday. "So I think we're just going through the protocol with him. It helps having the bye week here. So I'm thinking he'll be all right, be fine. Russaw, a lower leg. I don't know exactly where, but I know it is lower and just continue to evaluate him. Richard Young, I think same thing. So just lower leg, I think actually very similar below the knee area. So just continue to evaluate those guys. Definitely good to have a couple weeks here, getting ready."
Prior to discussing the injuries of these three players during Monday's media session, he gave an update on wide receiver/punt returner Cole Adams, who had an "upper extremity injury" against South Florida, which caused him to miss the Wisconsin game.
"[Adams] is continuing to move forward," DeBoer said. "We won't push him too hard throughout the week with physicality which will make him vulnerable, but it's been positive steps."
Here's what DeBoer said about each of the three players who went down against Wisconsin:
Qua Russaw
"Qua, with the evaluation of him, the bye week is huge," DeBoer said. "Probably later in the week he'll be able to do some things for us. We'll be careful with him, we don't want any setbacks. But it's positive progression for him already the past couple of days."
Malachi Moore
"He had a blow to the head, but popped up and ran off the field," DeBoer said. "That's also due to protocol, which we have to go through. A lot of positive signs with him already here within the first couple of days. We just have to go through the progression that comes with those injuries."
Richard Young
"I'm not sure on Richard," DeBoer said. "We'll have to continue to evaluate and follow up towards the end of the week."