Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Updates for Cole Adams, Elijah Pritchett, Kadyn Proctor
After Alabama's 42-16 victory over South Florida this past Saturday, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about his team's performance during Monday's press conference, while also providing updates regarding the injuries to three players.
Up 14-13 on a key third down in the red zone at the start of the fourth quarter, wide receiver/punt returner Cole Adams caught a pass off to the right side but fell on what appeared to be his right arm or wrist. Adams gained enough yards to put Alabama at first-and-goal at the 5-yard line.
During the postgame press conference, DeBoer said "He had an arm injury. We'll have to see the extent of that this week. I thought it was a lower leg injury until I saw him get up...He's frustrated." On Monday, DeBoer gave an update on Adams' "upper extremity injury."
"We'll see how he goes through the week," DeBoer said. "We won't rule him out, but he'll probably be very limited early."
Alabama right tackle Elijah Pritchett didn't play until the Tide's dominant fourth quarter as DeBoer briefly stated that he was a little dinged up before the game on Saturday night. On Monday, DeBoer went more into detail.
"[Pritchett] came out good in practice towards the end of the week," DeBoer said. "Thursday, a little limited. More limited on Wednesday. Felt okay about him being out there, felt good about him being out there. He came in and did a nice job. The big thing is that he got through it healthy and that was a key there."
Prior to Alabama's season opener against Western Kentucky, coveted left tackle Kadyn Proctor headed to the locker room during pregame warmups and returned to the sideline in street clothes with his left arm/shoulder in a sling. This past Saturday, he suited up for warmups but did not take first-team reps in them. During team runouts, Proctor was wearing street clothes and DeBoer provided an update on him on Monday.
"[Proctor] will continue to work on his functional movement and all that kind of stuff early in the week and keep progression in a way where I feel we'll be pretty dang close by the weekend of getting him more on the football field. He's coming along real well, especially at the end of last week, working extremely hard to get back out there."
It is uncertain at this time if Adams, Pritchett or Proctor will be ready to go for the upcoming away game against Wisconsin as they continue to progress throughout the week. Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium will be DeBoer's first road test with the Crimson Tide.