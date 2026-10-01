Today's epsiode of Fernandez & Friends starts with the Bulldogs. Alabama's matchup with Mississippi State marks one of the most anticipated quarterback battles of the season, and has the potential to be one of the most games of the year.

Keelon Russell and Kamario Taylor have been two of the most electric players in college football through four games. What can we expect from their matchup on Saturday, and will Alabama's defense prove talented enough to make a statement by shutting down Taylor?

We then took a step back and evaluated the College Football Playoff contenders, making note of the fact that there are very few teams that have truly inspired confidence through their play thus far.

After discussing what is shaping up to be an all-time great playoff race, we lamented the apparent inevitability of the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams, which would mark the death of the regular season as we know it.

The show then concluded with a return to the courtroom, where we evaluated Taylor's case of being the best quarterback in college football...

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's new bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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