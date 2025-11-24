Live Updates from Alabama Coaches Monday Press Conference Ahead of Iron Bowl
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, plus coordinators Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack will speak to the media to preview Saturday's matchup with Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football's three main coaches will speak to the media Monday morning for one last time in the regular season as the No. 10 Crimson Tide prepares to travel to Auburn for the 2025 Iron Bowl.
The coordinators, Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack, are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT with head coach Kalen DeBoer to follow. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout the press conference with full transcripts and videos to be posted on the site following the conclusion. You can also find the press conference videos on the BamaCentral YouTube channel.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Kalen DeBoer
- DeBoer wraps up after about eight minutes.
- DeBoer says kicker Conor Talty had a great week of practice last week. "We're going to need him throughout the rest of the year."
- DeBoer says Auburn seems to be "playing free" and putting up a lot of points since DJ Dirkin took over.
- DeBoer says they will still be evaluating tight end Josh Cuevas throughout this week. He did not play against Eastern Illinois.
- "We understand it's going to be a great experience there... We understand it's a team that wants to knock us off of our goals."- DeBoer on playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium
- "It's a big game for a lot of reasons, but we just focus on what it is... Blessed to be a part of it, especially on this Thanksgiving week."
- DeBoer arrives to the podium at 11:56. He starts by thanking the seniors again and saying how much they mean to him.
Ryan Grubb
- Pecan pie is one of Grubb's favorite Thanksgiving dishes.
- Grubb says the running game really does come down to communication.
- "We were happy to put the ball in the end zone running the football."- Grubb on Alabama's performance against Eastern Illinois
- "Iron Bowl's everything. You've got to win."
- Grubb was "happy" with where Ty Simpson was at against EIU. He also appreciated the way he encouraged Austin Mack and Keelon Russell
- Grubb enjoyed being down on the sideline calling the game against Eastern Illinois.
- Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb arrives to the podium around 11:49 a.m.
Kane Wommack
- Wommack wraps up after about 10 minutes. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb should be up next.
- Wommack is asked about his name being linked to other jobs, and he says he appreciates the question, but he is not going to comment on that.
- Wommack says Auburn isn't drastically different no matter which QB comes in the game. They are anticipating/planning for seeing maybe two or three quarterbacks against Auburn.
- Wommack says Qua Russaw is taking steps in the right direction and has been pushing himself in practice.
- Wommack has a lot of personal connections with the Auburn staff.
- Since it's Thanksgiving break, the players won't have class this week and will allow for extra time around the building.
- Wommack says Alabama played 38 players on defense against EIU. He's not sure if he's ever played that many in a game before.
- Wommack says he was really proud of the team last week and their week of practice leading up to the Eastern Illinois game.
- Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack arrives to the podium first right at 11:30.
