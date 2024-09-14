Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Football at Wisconsin

Score updates and stats from the Crimson Tide's first road test against the Badgers.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs through passing drills during pregame warmups before their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
MADISON, WIS. — Alabama has won its first two games under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, but the Crimson Tide will face its first road test of the season this weekend at Wisconsin.

The Crimson Tide and Badgers don't have a long history on the gridiron, but this game is part of Alabama's recent scheduling initiative with more home-and-home matchups with Power Four teams. Wisconsin will play the return game in Tuscaloosa next season.

Both teams are undefeated but didn't play well against their Week 2 opponents. Alabama defeated South Florida 42-16 but led just 14-13 entering the fourth quarter, while Wisconsin escaped South Dakota 27-13.

BamaCentral will be keeping track of every possession of this SEC-Big Ten clash right here.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

  • Once again, offensive linemen Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor and Jaeden Roberts are the first Alabama players to walk around the field at 9:10 a.m. Fellow offensive linemen Wilkin Formby, Elijah Pritchett and Olaus Alinen trail right behind. After missing the first two weeks due to a shoulder injury, Proctor is expected to play today.
  • Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer first walked on the field at 9 a.m.
  • Alabama walked off the bus at 8:50 a.m. CT.

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at Wisconsin

Who: Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Wisconsin (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

TV: Fox

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.

SiriusXM: 82

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Alabama and Wisconsin met in the 2015 season opener for the at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Derrick Henry kicked off his Heisman campaign with a 147-yard, three-touchdown performance as the Crimson Tide rolled over the Badgers 35-17.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat South Florida 42-16 at home. The final score doesn't reflect the quality of the game. Alabama only held a one-point lead at 14-13 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points over the final six minutes. Jalen Milroe had two touchdowns through the air and two more touchdowns on the ground.

Last time out, Wisconsin: The Badgers also struggled with their Week 2 opponent. Wisconsin only held a touchdown lead over South Dakota heading into the final quarter, but Badger running back Chez Mellusi scored a touchdown with 7:41 to put the game away. Wisconsin won, 27-13.

Published |Modified
