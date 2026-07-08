Mac Jones Details Halftime Discussion of Jalen Hurts' National Championship Benching

Nick Saban's decision to take Jalen Hurts out of the 2018 CFP National Championship game and put in Tua Tagovailoa will forever be etched in sports history.

Hurts had led Alabama to a 12-1 record entering the final matchup against Georgia, which held a 13-0 lead at halftime. Hurts was dominant through the air and on the ground all season long, but those first 30 minutes did not belong to him. He had completed three of eight pass attempts for 21 yards at the break.

Mac Jones was third on the depth chart behind Hurts and Tagovailoa. While everyone remembers the comeback that finished with a 26-23 overtime victory for the Crimson Tide, Jones revealed to the Bussin' With The Boys podcast on Tuesday the discussion Saban had at halftime with Hurts and Tagovailoa.

"I'm just the scout team quarterback, but I'm dressed out and obviously locked into the game," Jones said. "But like I'm here with Saban, Tua, Jalen and our quarterback coach, and like Saban just kind of brought us up together and was like, 'Look, we're just going to make a change, try and get some momentum here, like we haven't done much. Tua, you're going to take the second half.'"

So, how did the future Super Bowl LIX MVP and three-time NFL Pro Bowler handle the news?

"Jalen was a total pro about it," Jones said. "I remember somebody going up to him, one of our coaches, and [Jalen] already knew this, but [the coach said], 'Everyone's going to be watching you, Jalen. You can't be pissed about this. It sucks right now, but every camera shot is going to be on you.'

"And Jalen's not that type of guy, so he handled it really well...he was happy [when we won]. He knew that he was a big reason [for us getting to the National Championship]. He played every game up until that point. We kind of saw it a little bit, we were struggling in the passing game, and it was Georgia, they're a really good defense, so we needed a spark and Tua provided that."

Fast forward a year, and Tagovailoa was the starter in Hurts' junior season, meaning his career with the Tide was likely diminishing. The SEC Championship game changed that narrative.

Hurts subbed in for Tagovailoa midway through the fourth quarter, down 28-21 due to an injury. Hurts proceeded to throw for the game-tying touchdown with five minutes remaining and then ran in for the game-winning score with just over a minute to go. It was one of the most emotional moments in the Saban era and defined Hurts' legacy at Alabama.

"The coolest part about this is the next year when he went back in again in the SEC Championship, Tua got hurt," Jones said. "It was all full circle, anyway, and he ended up saving the season for us the next year."

Knowing Tagovailoa would start in Hurts' senior season, he transferred to Oklahoma, where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts finished that year as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.

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