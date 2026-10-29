Mal Waldrep's Mindset as Alabama's Versatile Option on Interior Offensive Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Mal Waldrep Jr. never quite knows when his name is going to get called.

The sophomore offensive lineman spent most of fall camp as the starting left guard while William Sanders worked his way back from injury. Sanders got the start in Week 1, but Waldrep found himself in the starting lineup Week 2 at Kentucky as Sanders switched over to right guard while Michael Carroll was out with a concussion.

Waldrep was really thrown into the deep end when he started at center in place of the injured Racin Delgatty during Alabama's road loss at Tennessee. He also started at center last week against Texas A&M.

"For me, it’s just been taking it day by day, one step at a time," Waldrep said after Thursday's practice. "Never know when my number’s gonna get called, especially like Week 2, it was a big job to step up. I felt like I’m prepared for it. Coach [Adrian] Klemm has done a great job helping me be ready for any situation like that, whether that’s going in at center or guard. But overall, just taking it day by day. "

Delgatty provided Waldrep some tips and reminders heading into Tennessee week and as also helped him with his technique.

Not knowing exactly when, or where, you're going to play can be a challenge. Waldrep's versatility on the inside of the offensive line has allowed him to become the go-to guy for the Alabama coaching staff when they need someone ready to go. Waldrep received a team-high grade from the coaching staff for his performance against the Volunteers.

"I thought he thought he did a nice job," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Waldre's performance against Tennessee. "Thought he jumped right in there and did as good a job as expected considering it’s his first game really out there at center.”

Alabama is hoping to get Delgatty back at center for next week's game at LSU, but Sanders is expected to miss a few weeks after having tightrope surgery to repair an injury suffered in the Texas A&M game, so Waldrep will likely be the Crimson Tide's man at left guard for the forseeable future.

"Just being there whenever my teammates need me, to be a good communicator, to be someone my team can rely on to go hard every play," Waldrep said of his role.

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