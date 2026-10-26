Why Isn't AK Dear Playing?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — AK Dear has been a nonfactor.

The sophomore running back was viewed as Alabama's likely feature back entering fall camp. An injury in the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage in August dampened that outlook, but the expectation still remained that Dear would be a key piece of the Crimson Tide's running back room when he returned.

That has not happened. Dear has been given just two carries over the five games that he has been active for, and has not gotten the ball in each of the last three weeks.

In the team's 31-20 win over Texas A&M last Saturday, in a game where freshman running back EJ Crowell was unavailable and the offense averaged just 2.4 yards per carry, Dear didn't play a single snap, further establishing the notion that the Quitman, Miss., product probably will not play any significant role on this year's team.

Speaking at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham, Ala., Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on Dear's health and status moving forward.

"He's doing better now. Just gaining those reps in practice," DeBoer said. "He and Kevin (Riley) are getting more of those reps these last couple weeks with EJ out."

Crowell and his freshman counterpart Trae'Shawn Brown exceeded expectations early in the year, both finding the end zone in each of Alabama's first three games. Initially, it looked like Dear could simply get Wally Pipped by two more talented backs on a successful rushing offense, which would have been a great "problem" for the Crimson Tide to have.

But the team's rushing numbers have fallen back down to earth, Crowell has gotten hurt, and Dear still hasn't gotten a chance. Even Riley, the team's expected No. 5 back entering the season, logged a carry in Saturday's win.

"AK's right there," DeBoer said. "We just need to get him more plays, more snaps to get him into the game plan on a Saturday."

DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb are running out of Saturdays. If Dear doesn't see the field next weekend in Baton Rouge, coming off a bye week, we can probably close the book on him playing any kind of relevant role on this year's team.

Listen to Kalen DeBoer's full press conference from the Monday Morning Quarterback Club:

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