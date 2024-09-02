Nick Saban Called Kalen DeBoer Ahead of Crimson Tide Debut
Saturday marked the start of a new era in Tuscaloosa as it was the first time the Alabama football program wasn't led by Nick Saban in 17 years. The seven-time national champion made his presence still made his presence felt, despite not patrolling the sidelines anymore. New head coach Kalen DeBoer said Saban called ahead of the season opener to offer encouragement and support.
“We talked actually before the game. He gave me a call on Thursday, and that was really cool for the guys. He wanted me to pass along that he’s thinking about them and wishing them the best and gonna be rooting for them. You can just tell how much he cares about not just the program but the individuals within it. So wanted to make sure I passed that along because I think that was important for them to here, important from both ends," said DeBoer on Monday.
Saturday was a busy day for Saban as he was on the set for ESPN College GameDay in the morning in Texas, but was in Tuscaloosa in time for the evening kickoff. While he received fanfare for his presence in Byrant-Denny Stadium, this weekend's matchup against South Florida will bring even more.
The Alabama football program will honor Saban on Saturday with the field being named in his honor ahead of the evening game. All the players who competed for Saban at Alabama have been invited to participate in the ceremony.
“And it’s gonna be an awesome night, having the field named in honor of Coach. That’s really, really something special. It’s one of those things where you’re gonna play in it and you know what’s happening but being a part of the ceremony is something the team really can’t do. We’re in the middle of probably pregame meal and some of that type of prep work," said DeBoer. "But just to have that, the whole honor for Coach Saban, everything he’s done here, I know how much that will mean to him. It’s something that I know we have a lot of respect for and gonna make sure that we continue to do everything we can to make it our house and protect our field from here on out just like it’s been in the 17 years that he was here.”