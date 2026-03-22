NCAA Tournament Live Updates from No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 5 Texas Tech
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TAMPA, Fla. — Alabama is one game away from its fourth-straight Sweet 16.
After handling 13-seed Hofstra on Friday, the Crimson Tide faces Texas Tech in the final game of the Round of 32. The game features one of the best guard matchups of the NCAA Tournament, as AP Third Team All-American point guards Labaron Philon and Christian Anderson go head-to-head with the season on the line.
Alabama and Texas Tech are scheduled to tip off at 8:45 p.m. CT from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla. Follow along for live updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:
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Pregame:
Alabama and Texas Tech have both arrived. Florida and Iowa are about to begin the second half at 8:30 p.m. EST.
How to Watch: 2026 NCAA Tournament Round of 32
Who: 4-seed Alabama (24-9, 13-5 SEC; 0-1 SEC Tournament) vs. 5-seed Texas Tech (23-10, 12-6 Big 12; 0-1 in Big 12 Tournament)
What: Alabama's second 2026 NCAA Tournament game.
When: Sunday, March 22, 8:45 p.m. CT
Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa Bay, Florida
TV: TBS
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 84
Series: Alabama leads the series 7-1 since 1962. The Crimson Tide is 2-0 on neutral floors against the Red Raiders and their only loss came in Lubbock in December of 1963.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated the Red Raiders 76-65 in Tuscaloosa in non-conference action in November 2013. Trevor Releford scored 29 points to lead Alabama. He was helped out by Retin Obasohan's 15 points and Levi Randolph's 10 points. The Crimson Tide went 6-of-14 from beyond the arc, showcasing how different Alabama's style is now under Nate Oats.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated 13-seeded Hofstra 90-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama saw Labaron Philon score 29 points, while Aiden Sherrell tallied a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Nate Oats's squad got in transition for 19 fast break points and closed the contest on a 19-4 run to move into the second round.
Last time out, Texas Tech: The Red Raiders knocked of 12-seeded Akron 91-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders made 11-of-20 from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Zips 32-25 to advance. Texas Tech's Jaylen Petty led the Red Raiders with 24 points as he made 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:
- 1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)
- 1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16
- 1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four
- 2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.