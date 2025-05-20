Nick Saban 'More Than Happy' To Consult on Future of College Athletics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban spent time with the media on Tuesday ahead of his annual Nick's Kids Golf Tournament. Saban was on hand to highlight his foundation's work in the community and raise money for future projects, but he did spend time clarifying his role in shaping the future of college athletics.
The seven-time national champion has occasionally been mischaracterized as "anti-NIL" as he's called for guardrails to ensure the sports sustainability.
"I'm not anti-NIL," Saban said. "I'm all for the players making money. I don't think we have a sustainable system right now. I think a lot of people would agree with that, in terms of the future of college athletics, period. Not just the future of college football. How can we sustain the 20 other non-revenue sports that create lots of opportunities for people in the future?"
Saban elaborated and restated his stance on President Trump's announcement that he will serve as a co-chair for a College Sports Commission that could serve to influence the direction of college athletics.
"I know there's been a lot of stuff out there about some commission or whatever. I don't think we need a commission. I've said that before. I think we need -- we know what the issues are, we just have to have people who are willing to move those and solve those and create some solutions for some of those issues. I'm all for being a consultant to anybody who would think that my experience would be beneficial to helping create some of those solutions.
"I know President Trump is very interested in athletics. He's very interested in college athletics. He's very interested in maintaining the idea that people go to college to create value for the future in terms of how they develop as people, students, graduation rate as well as having a balanced, competitive playing field. If I can be a consultant to anyone who might be able to help the future of college athletics, I would be more than happy to do that."